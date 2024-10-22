President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in the Russian Federation for XVI BRICS Summit

President Ramaphosa arrives in the Russian Federation for the XVI BRICS Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has this morning, Tuesday, 22 October 2024, arrived in Kazan in the Russian Federation to lead South Africa’s participation in the XVI BRICS Summit. The summit is held from 22 to 24 October 2024 under the theme: "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security." President Ramaphosa will commence his programme this afternoon, 22 October 2024, with a bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation.

The meeting will present an opportunity for President Ramaphosa to communicate priorities of the seventh administration, highlight the strategic importance of the Russian Federation to South Africa, and to exchange views with the Host President on issues of mutual interest. President Ramaphosa will also hold several bilateral meetings with Leaders attending the BRICS Summit to strengthen political and economic relations in line with South Africa's national interests and foreign policy priorities.

In the evening, President Ramaphosa will attend the Welcome Cultural Ceremony for BRICS Leaders hosted by the Chair of BRICS 2024 President Putin. On Wednesday, 23 October 2024, the President will deliver the country statement during the BRICS Plenary session themed Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security." He will also attend the Welcoming Ceremony for Heads of Delegations of BRICS States, Invited Countries and International Organizations.

President Ramaphosa will deliver the second country statement on 24 October 2024 during the BRICS Summit Outreach/ BRICS Plus session held under the theme “BRICS and Global South: building a better world together”. The aim of the dialogue is to enhance BRICS ties with leading developing economies. BRICS plays an important role in a multipolar world, championing multilateralism, mutually beneficial cooperation and sustainable development.

A founding value of BRICS is the shared vision of the urgent need to restructure global political, economic and financial governance to be more fair, just and representative. The expanded BRICS now covers 43% of the world's population, 32% of the world's land area, around 35% of global GDP and 20% of world exports and provides opportunities to develop mutually beneficial cooperation that contributes to the sustainable growth and development of South Africa.

The Leaders of Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Iran, Russia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates will meet for the first time since new members were invited to join BRICS during the Johannesburg II BRICS Summit of 23 August 2023.

During the XVI BRICS Summit, BRICS Leaders will reflect on the status of mutually beneficial BRICS cooperation, regional and global economic and political developments as well as global governance reform. They will consider reports requested during the Johannesburg II BRICS Summit, including a report by BRICS Foreign Ministers on the further development of the BRICS Partner Country model and prospective candidates and a report by BRICS Finance Ministers on the consideration of local currencies, payment instruments and platforms.

The Summit will also hear reports from the New Development Bank, BRICS Interbank Cooperation Mechanism, BRICS Business Council and BRICS Women’s Business Alliance.

President Ramaphosa is supported by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola; Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga; Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, and Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau.

