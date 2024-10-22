Minister Nobuhle Nkabane addresses Summit of the Digital Academies in Africa at University of Pretoria, 23 Oct

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Pamela Nkabane, will deliver a keynote address at the Summit of Digital Academies in Africa (DAIA), hosted at the Future Africa campus, University of Pretoria. This summit is a critical platform for fostering collaboration between African and Finnish partners to enhance digital skills development and innovation across key sectors such as water, agriculture, mining, and construction.

The discussions will focus on how digital education can drive sustainable growth in these essential sectors and how Africa can become a global leader in digital transformation.

Minister Nkabane will emphasise South Africa's growing collaboration with Finland and other global partners in advancing digital education and vocational training, focusing on empowering South African youth through skills development. Her address will also focus on how this partnership can shape Africa’s future workforce, creating pathways for economic empowerment and leadership.

Joining Minister Nkabane at the summit will be:

Mr. David Mahlobo, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation will speak on the role of water security and sustainable water management in Africa’s future.

Mr. Mondli Gungubele, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, will explore the role of digital infrastructure and technological advancements in driving industry growth in Africa.

The summit brings together senior leadership from business, government, and the education sector from across Africa, offering an opportunity for rich discussions on digital innovation in key sectors.

Members of the media are invited to attend:

Date: Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Time: 08:00

Venue: Future Africa Campus, University of Pretoria

Enquiries:

Camagwini Mavovana

Media Liaison Officer

Department of Higher Education and Training

0834003206

Mavovana.c@dhet.gov.za

OR

Fanie Ngoma

Departmental External Communication and Media

083 575 2029

Ngoma.F@dhet.gov.za

