Empowering Women Through Creativity and Leadership: A New Era for Saudi Arabia





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 7-8, 2024, history was made as the Creative Women Forum took centre stage in Saudi Arabia, marking an unprecedented and historic event dedicated to the empowerment of women in the Kingdom. The main forum was held at The Garage, a renowned innovation hub in Riyadh, known for fostering entrepreneurial growth and creativity. This transformative event, hosted under the esteemed patronage of HRH Princess Noura Bint Saud Bin Nayef Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, brought together distinguished female leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs from across the world. The forum garnered significant international attention, with media and press representatives from across the globe covering the event, underscoring Saudi Arabia’s leadership in women’s empowerment and creativity.

The success of this momentous occasion cannot be overstated. It was a powerful reflection of the Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to Vision 2030, showcasing its dedication to fostering a vibrant, inclusive society where women play a central role in shaping the future. The forum brought together an impressive array of international and Saudi leaders, highlighting women’s significant contributions across diverse sectors, including business, science, technology, innovation, and the creative industries. It underscored Saudi Arabia’s dedication to nurturing an environment where women can flourish, both locally and globally.

HRH Princess Noura Bint Saud Bin Nayef Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, with her extensive experience in the creative and cultural sectors, played a pivotal role as the forum’s patron. Her initiatives, including Rukun Creative Exchange www.rukun.net Almashtal Creative Incubator WWW.ALMASHTAL.IO/EN/ , have been instrumental in nurturing creative talent across the Kingdom, aligning with her vision of a vibrant cultural and creative economy. Her leadership set the tone for this transformative event, which brought global attention to Saudi Arabia’s advancements in women’s empowerment.

The success of the event was also made possible thanks to the unwavering support of Omar Alshabaan, who played a crucial role in facilitating The Garage as the event’s host venue, and to The Garage team, whose commitment to innovation and creativity provided the perfect environment for this landmark forum.



A Platform for Global Empowerment

The Creative Women Platform, founded by award-winning entrepreneur and artist Olga Balakleets, has, over the past nine years, become a beacon for women’s empowerment worldwide. The success of this event was a testament to the efforts of a dedicated team of influential women, including Rebeca Riofrio, Executive Director of the Creative Women Forum Saudi Arabia, and Aleksandra Shchelkonogova, the forum’s coordinator. Additional directors are Islée Oliva Salinas, Chair of the Board, and Viola Edward, Executive Director of the CWP. Their collective leadership was instrumental in bringing the forum to Saudi Arabia, ensuring that it was impactful, groundbreaking, and inspirational for all in attendance.

The forum aligned perfectly with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which seeks to diversify the economy and empower women as part of the nation’s broader transformation. The event featured inspiring keynote speeches, expert panel discussions, interactive workshops, and exclusive networking opportunities, allowing attendees to connect with global leaders and explore possibilities for meaningful collaborations.

Day 1: Key Insights and Transformational Discussions

The event began with Welcome Speeches delivered by HRH Princess Noura Bint Saud Bin Nayef Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Omar Alshabaan from The Garage, Olga Balakleets, Founder and CEO of the Creative Women Platform & Forum, and Rebeca Riofrio, Executive Director of the Creative Women Forum Saudi Arabia. HRH Reema Bandar Al-Saud, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United States of America, gave a special keynote address, highlighting the importance of women’s empowerment on a global scale.

Baria Alamuddin, celebrated writer and journalist, delivered the first keynote, addressing pressing global issues. This was followed by the Leadership Panel: Empowering Women Leaders: Breaking Barriers, Driving Innovation, and Shaping the Future, featuring an impressive lineup of speakers, including Pernilla S. Corizza, Founder and CEO of Honor Your Leadership, Michelle Mahlke, COO of THE FLOORR, Ilenia Lombardi, Founding Member of BLI International Network, HRH Princess Katarina of Yugoslavia, Cassandra Heilbronn, CEO of a Private Family Office, Avel Lenttan, CEO of InspiredRing and Avel Lenttan Jewelry, and Aradhana Khowala, Global Thought Leader and CEO of Aptamind Partners.

Throughout the day, the event explored various topics such as entrepreneurship, leadership, and cultural transformation through keynote addresses and panels. Notable contributions came from Dr. Basma Al-Buhairan, Jill Douka, and Nahed Eshaq. The Innovative Entrepreneurs Panel highlighted the work of Aswar Kadiè, Dame Tessy Antony de Nassau, and Nahed Eshaq. Dame Tessy Antony de Nassau also delivered a keynote titled From the Military to the Boardroom: Redefining Leadership for Women.

The Women at the Forefront: From Silicon Valley to Riyadh Panel, moderated by Somi Arian, Founder and CEO of InPeak, featured panellists Basmah Alsinaidi, Managing Partner and Head of Asset Management at Impact46, and Amal Dokhan, Managing Partner at 500 Global.

The Art and Culture Panel, moderated by Creative Women Platform Founder & CEO Olga Balakleets, featured prominent voices such as Logina Salah (Miss Universe Egypt 2024), Sawsan Albahiti, Gabriella Di Laccio, Rouble Nagi, and Kaneka Subberwal, Founder of ArtBahrain Across Borders and Tarakeeb Couture.

Aradhana Khowala delivered a keynote on Inclusive Growth in the Digital Economy, followed by the final panel of the day, Empowering Women in Finance: Leading the Future of Money and Investment, moderated by Islée Oliva Salinas, Chair of the Board of Creative Women Platform. Panellists included Jamie Zhang, CEO of China Capital Holding Group, Denada Bare Rauch, Co-Founder of ADLR Investment Fund, and Dr. Kahwa C. Douoguih, Managing Partner at Constelor Investment Holdings.

The morning session concluded with Jacqueline Bourke, Senior Creative Director at Getty Images, discussing Unlocking the Power of Visual Storytelling.

The afternoon session opened with Professor Lisa Randall, Frank B. Baird, Jr. Professor of Science and Professor of Theoretical Physics at Harvard University, who spoke about Exploring the Frontiers: Creativity and Innovation in Particle Physics and Cosmology. This was followed by a conversation between Professor Lisa Randall and Maha Al Mozaini, Grant Development and Planning Researcher, titled From Particle Physics to the Human Brain – Unveiling New Discoveries and Breakthroughs.

Next was the Breaking Boundaries: Women Leading in Creative Industries and Sports Panel, moderated by Jacqueline Bourke. The panel featured Kariman Abuljadayel, Architect and Olympian, Salwa Abuljadayel, Artist and Equestrian, Aswar Kadiè, Founder and CEO of Aswar Sports Agency, and Avel Lenttan, CEO of InspiredRing and Avel Lenttan Jewelry.

The final discussion of Day 1 was the Balancing Act: Advancing Equality in Motherhood and Career Panel, moderated by Farah Shammas, Managing Director of St Raphael Resort and Marina* featuring Pernilla S. Corizza, Founder and CEO of Honor Your Leadership, and Dr. Linda Papadopoulos, Psychologist, Author, and Broadcaster.

Day 2: Expanding Global Opportunities for Women

Day 2 opened with welcoming remarks by Olga Balakleets, Founder and CEO of Creative Women Platform & Forum, Islée Oliva Salinas, Chair of the Board of Creative Women Platform, and Dr Viola Edward, Executive Director of Creative Women Platform. The day kicked off with an overview of The Rise of the Creative Economy in the Arab Gulf, presented by Shaikha Fouz Fahad Al-Sabah, Founder and Managing Director of Khaleejesque Media and Consultancy.

This was followed by an In Conversation session between Rebeca Riofrio and Karen Millen OBE, where the British fashion icon shared insights into her journey and vision.

The Unlocking Potential: Strategies for Women’s Economic Empowerment Panel, moderated by Dr. Iman Bibars, Vice President of Ashoka, featured Dr. Kahwa C. Douoguih, Ilenia Lombardi, Lamia Kamel, Denada Bare Rauch, and Islée Oliva Salinas.

Ayumi Moore Aoki, Founder and CEO of Women in Tech® Global, delivered a keynote on Bridging the Gender Gap in Tech: Empowering the Next Generation of Women Innovators, which was followed by the Leading the Digital Revolution: Women’s Impact on Technology, AI, and Innovation Panel, moderated by Reedah El-Saie, Founder of Brainspark Games, with panellists Storme Moore-Thornicroft, Fatemah Alharbi, Ayumi Moore Aoki, and AnaMaria Meshkurti.

The Visionaries of Media and Creativity Panel, moderated by Farzana Baduel, CEO of Curzon PR, featured Lamia Kamel, Shaikha Fouz Fahad Al-Sabah, Rouble Nagi, and Jacqueline Bourke.

An exceptional presentation by Dr. Selwa Al-Hazzaa, SDM CEO and Founder, followed, addressing Bridging Medicine and Technology: Navigating Challenges and Breaking Barriers as a Woman Leader.

The day continued with the Inspiring Excellence: The Crucial Role of Female Mentors and Leaders Panel, moderated by HRH Princess Noura Al Saud. Panellists included Jill Douka MBA, MCC, Pernilla S. Corizza, Anamaria Meshkurti, and Farah Shammas.

The Thriving Together: Women’s Health and Well-being in the Modern World Panel, moderated by Dr. Viola Edward, featured Dr. Linda Papadopoulos, Jill Douka MBA, MCC, Storme Moore-Thornicroft, and Dr. Selwa Al-Hazzaa.

The final panel, Creative Women Worldwide Today: Shaping Lives, Work, and Society, moderated by Avel Lenttan, included Althea Bunce, Kaneka Subberwal, Mirjam Katharina Zwingli, and Karin Rodriguez.

Closing Acknowledgements

The event concluded with final remarks and expressions of gratitude from HRH Princess Noura Al Saud, Olga Balakleets, and Rebeca Riofrio, marking the successful completion of the Creative Women Forum Saudi Arabia 2024.

Celebrating Saudi Culture and Heritage

A defining feature of the Creative Women Forum was its profound celebration of Saudi culture and heritage. The gala dinner and awards ceremony were held at the Bujairi Terrace Amphitheatre in Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage site and the birthplace of the Saudi dynasty. This iconic venue, with its majestic ambiance, provided a stunning backdrop for the evening, blending the Kingdom’s rich historical significance with its forward-looking vision. Thanks to the generosity and support of Diriyah Company, this special evening became a true reflection of Saudi Arabia’s cultural grandeur.

The cultural programme was introduced by renowned Saudi television personality Weam Al Dakheel, whose eloquence and charisma captivated the audience from the very start. Her presence set the perfect tone for an evening that celebrated artistry, heritage, and innovation.

The night featured a series of unforgettable performances, beginning with Saudi’s First Opera Star, Sawsan Albahiti, whose powerful vocals were beautifully accompanied by Olga Balakleets on the piano. The programme continued with an enchanting performance by Award-winning International Soprano, Gabriella Di Laccio, also accompanied by Olga Balakleets, whose piano mastery added to the magic of the night.

Another highlight was the performance by Liudmila Konovalova, the Prima Ballerina of the Vienna State Opera, whose graceful movements mesmerised the audience, again accompanied by the exquisite piano compositions of Olga Balakleets. The evening also saw a captivating vocal performance by Yana Faustova, followed by an elegant Fashion Show by acclaimed designer Sara Altwaim, showcasing modern Saudi fashion on the global stage.

Together, these performances celebrated the seamless integration of Saudi culture with the global arts, making the gala evening an unforgettable experience.

A Night of Recognition and Celebration

The forum honoured several women across a wide range of fields, including:

Kariman Abuljadayel, Saudi Olympian

Baria Alamuddin, Editor-in-Chief of the Media Services Syndicate

Sawsan Albahiti, Saudi Arabia’s first opera singer

Fatemah Alharbi, Cybersecurity Professor

Karen Millen OBE, British fashion icon

Farzana Baduel, Founder of Curzon PR

Dr. Iman Bibars, Vice President of Ashoka

Gabriella Di Laccio, Opera singer and activist

Dr. Selwa Al-Hazzaa, CEO of SDM

Alexa Jago, Entrepreneur

Aradhana Khowala, CEO of Aptamind Partners

Liudmila Konovalova, Principal Ballerina at the Vienna State Opera

Prof. Lisa Randall, Harvard University Physicist

Logina Salah, Miss Universe Egypt 2024

The event also recognised the excellence of leading companies:

The Garage – A hub for entrepreneurial growth in Saudi Arabia. www.thegarage.sa DHL ( www.dhl.com ) – A global leader in logistics and supply chain management. Next Level – A company at the forefront of technology innovation. www.nextlevel.com.sa Nayyara – A leader in events and hospitality, promoting cultural contributions. www.nayyara.com Diriyah Company ( www.diriyah.sa ) – Renowned for transforming Diriyah into a global destination. SIGULP ( www.sigulp.com ) – A British leader in digital marketing and business growth solutions. D.Haus – Pioneers in sustainable architecture and design. www.dhaus.com/bh/ Elaph Media – A prominent digital media platform. www.elaph.com SYAQ – Specialists in digital solutions for businesses. www.syaq.com.sa/en Jareed Hotel – 5* The Jareed Hotel in Riyadh offers bespoke luxury, blending Saudi heritage with modern sophistication, providing personalised service in the heart of The Boulevard’s luxury district. www.jareedhotels.com Sara Altwaim – A leader in fashion design, elevating Saudi fashion to the world stage. https://sara-altwaim.com/ Sotheby’s is one of the world’s leading auction houses, renowned for its sales of fine art, jewellery, and luxury items, offering exceptional expertise and global reach in the art market. https://www.sothebys.com/en/ Air Tour Jordan offers unique and luxurious aerial tours, providing breathtaking views of Jordan’s iconic landmarks, including Petra, Wadi Rum, and the Dead Sea, from the sky. www.airtourjordan.com The Sixth Gulf is a leading transport company, specialising in providing efficient and reliable logistics and transportation services across the Gulf region. www.sixthgulf.com.sa TAIT Towers is a world-renowned leader in live event solutions, providing cutting-edge stage design, automation, and production services for concerts, theatre, and immersive experiences globally. www.taittowers.com Rukun is a dynamic platform dedicated to fostering creativity and innovation in Saudi Arabia, supporting the growth of cultural and creative industries through collaboration and exchange. www.rukun.net Almashtal Creative Incubator is a leading platform in Saudi Arabia, dedicated to nurturing creative talent and fostering innovation in the cultural and creative industries. Learn more at www.almashtal.io/en .



Looking Ahead to 2025

Building on the phenomenal success of this year’s forum, the Creative Women Forum is set to return to Riyadh in 2025, once again bringing together thought leaders, innovators, and change-makers from around the world. With an even broader vision, the forum will continue to serve as a powerful platform for women’s empowerment and leadership, inspiring collaboration and growth.

To learn more about the event and how to get involved, please visit www.creativewomen.co .

