VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and global onchain technology company, has issued updates for October 22, 2024.

OKX Adds Compound v3 on Ethereum to On-chain Earn Product, Lists First Neiro on Ethereum

OKX today announced two major updates:

OKX has introduced Compound v3 (on Ethereum) to its On-chain Earn product. This new offering, which became available from 11:00 AM (UTC) on October 21, provides eligible customers with a hassle-free way to receive on-chain rewards by depositing USDC into the Compound v3 protocol via On-chain Earn. OKX is offering those who subscribe to the new offering with extra COMP tokens and USDC rewards - in addition to any base annualized earnings. The total rewards include 439.65 COMP tokens for week one, and 10,000 USDC each for weeks two and three. These rewards will be distributed based on the proportion of each customer's deposit to the total pool of deposits in Compound v3 (Ethereum). OKX's On-chain Earn product presents a curated selection of staking and DeFi protocols for on-chain rewards. The product features benefits such as no subscription limits, a simplified process and annualized rewards directly from the on-chain protocol.

Deposits were enabled at 7:00 AM (UTC) today, while the spot pair began trading at 10:00 AM (UTC).

