Beauveria Bassiana Market Expected to Reach $195.1 Million with a CAGR of 8.4% by 2032

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global beauveria bassiana market size was valued at $89.20 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $195.1 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2032.The beauveria bassiana market has experienced rapid growth driven by an increase in demand for sustainable agricultural solutions, stringent regulations on chemical pesticide usage, and rising awareness about environmental conservation. Technological advancements in production processes and expanding adoption of integrated pest management (IPM) practices further fuel market expansion, offering effective and eco-friendly alternatives for pest control in agriculture.

Beauveria bassiana is a naturally occurring filamentous fungus with biocontrol properties against insect pests. It thrives in soil ecosystems worldwide. The fungus infects and kills a broad spectrum of insects, including beetles, ants, and mosquitoes. It finds extensive use in agriculture, forestry, and urban pest management. The eco-friendly nature of beauveria bassiana makes it a sustainable alternative to chemical pesticides. It is effective against target pests and has minimal impact on non-target organisms.Increase in demand for organic products in global markets has significantly boosted the growth of the beauveria bassiana industry. According to the Organic Trade Association (OTA), organic food sales in the U.S. exceeded $60.0 billion in 2022, which reached to a total of $61.7 billion. The trend of adopting organic food products all across the globe has shown significant impact on all sectors, including beauveria bassiana market share. As consumers globally become more conscious of their health and environmental impact, there is a growing preference for organic produce free from synthetic pesticides. Beauveria bassiana, being a natural and eco-friendly alternative to chemical pesticides, aligns perfectly with the principles of organic farming. Farmers are increasingly adopting this biopesticide to meet the stringent organic certification requirements and cater to the growing organic market, which has boosted the beauveria bassiana market growth.

Region-wise, North America is anticipated to dominate the market with the largest share during the beauveria bassiana market analysis. The strong emphasis of North America on sustainable agriculture practices, stringent regulations on chemical pesticide usage, and growing consumer demand for organic produce have driven the adoption of beauveria bassiana in the past few years. In addition, established research and development infrastructure, along with vast distribution networks, support the availability and accessibility of beauveria bassiana products to farmers. Moreover, integrated pest management (IPM) initiatives promoted by government agencies and agricultural organizations further encourage the utilization of beauveria bassiana as a key component of pest control strategies in North America.The major players operating in the global beauveria bassiana market are BASF SE, Certis USA L.L.C., Filnova S.r.l., Tari- Biotech, T.Stanes and Company Limited, ARBICO Organics, Agrigem Ltd., Fargro Limited, Andermatt Group AG, and Novozymes A/S.

About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

