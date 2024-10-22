E-Textile Market Growing at 7.4% from 2022 to 2031, to Hit USD 721.8 Million | Growth, Share Analysis, Company Profiles

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global e-textile market based on type, product, application, functionality, and region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global e-textile market generated $367.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $721.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16469 DriversIncrease in the standard of livingSuge in demand for smart clothingOpportunitiesIncrease in the use of e-textile wearables in the military &defense and healthcare sectorsPrevalence of high-performance health monitoring technology in clothingRestrainsPrivacy and security concernsLimited to specific consumersThe report offers detailed segmentation of the global e-textile market based on type, product, application, functionality, and region.Based on type, the modern electronics segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global e-textile market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyses the classic electronics segment.Based on product, the ultra-smart segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global e-textile market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyses the passive andactive segment.Based on application, the defense segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global e-textile market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The healthcare segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.Based on functionality, the sensing segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global e-textile market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The thermoelectricity segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market across Europe held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16469 The key players analzyed in the global e-textile market report includeCARRÉ TECHNOLOGIES Inc.Chronolife.E.I. du Pont de Nemours and CompanyINTERACTIVE WEAR AGMitsufuji CorporationMyant HealthOutlast Technologies GmbHsanSirro GmbHSchoeller Textile AGSENSING TEX, S.L.Sensoria Inc.SunstarTaiwan ENT. CO., LTD.Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd.TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.Vista Medical Ltd.Vulpés Electronics GmbHXenoma Inc.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/incentive-travel-market-A16858 𝐅𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fitness-equipment-market 𝐀𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐢𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/athleisure-market

