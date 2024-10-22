Gilat Satellite Networks to Attend APEX/IFSA Conference to Discuss State-of the Art In-Flight Connectivity Solutions for Aviation Markets

Featuring Gilat's advanced, high performance ESA Antenna and leading SSPA, KPSU, and FCU solutions

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, announced today its attendance at the APEX/IFSA Global Expo in Long Beach, California, from October 28-30, 2024. Gilat is inviting participants to schedule meetings to discuss their in-flight connectivity (IFC) needs and explore how Gilat’s advanced ESA (Electronically Steered Antenna), SSPA (Solid-State Power Amplifier), KPSU (Ka/KU Power Supply Unit), and FCU (Frequency Converter Unit) solutions are transforming in-flight connectivity.

Driving the Future of IFC with Cutting-Edge ESA Technology

Gilat’s innovative, single LRU solution ESAs are ideal for commercial, business, and military aviation, providing robust, reliable, and seamless satellite connectivity. With the best size, weight and power in its class, these state-of-the-art solutions meet the increasing demand for high-performance IFC across the globe.

In addition to its ESA technology, Gilat’s Wavestream subsidiary offers market-leading SSPAs (Solid-State Power Amplifiers), KPSUs (Ka/Ku-band Power Supply Units), and FCUs (Frequency Converter Units.) These components are designed to ensure optimal performance and efficiency, delivering high-speed internet services for passengers on both large commercial aircraft and private business jets.

Meet with Us at APEX/IFSA

Gilat invites APEX/IFSA attendees to set up meetings with its team to discuss the evolving needs of in-flight connectivity and learn more about its innovative satellite solutions. Airline and IFC service providers are encouraged to connect with Gilat to explore how its technology can enhance their in-flight connectivity offerings.

To schedule a meeting with Gilat at the APEX/IFSA Global Expo, please contact either Timor Blau at 858-999-1036 or Raju Chandra at 909-741-0600, raju.chandra@wavestream.com.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we create and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity and provide comprehensive, secure end-to-end solutions and services for mission-critical operations, powered by our innovative technology. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Our portfolio includes a diverse offering to deliver high-value solutions for multiple orbit constellations with very high throughput satellites (VHTS) and software-defined satellites (SDS). Our offering is comprised of a cloud-based platform and high-performance satellite terminals; high-performance Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.

Gilat’s comprehensive offering supports multiple applications with a full portfolio of products and tailored solutions to address key applications including broadband access, mobility, cellular backhaul, enterprise, defense, aerospace, broadcast, government, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: http://www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact:

Gilat Satellite Networks

Hagay Katz, Chief Products and Marketing Officer

HagayK@gilat.com

