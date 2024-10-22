DIDWW to exhibit its cutting-edge voice and SMS solutions at Telecoms World Asia 2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIDWW , a global provider of premium quality VoIP communications and SIP trunking services, will participate as an exhibitor at Telecoms World Asia 2024. This premier event, dedicated to digital solutions and services for Asian telcos, will feature DIDWW’s latest advancements in its innovative voice and SMS solutions for business communications.

This year, Telecoms World Asia will take place from 19 to 20 November in Bangkok, Thailand. The conference will bring together over 140 influential telecom leaders to discuss the future of networks, 5G advancements, and the digital transformation of customer services. Serving as a crucial networking hub, Telecoms World Asia 2024 will attract decision-makers and senior executives from international carriers, operators, and suppliers, all focusing on the latest trends and innovations in the telecom sector.

Event participants are welcome to meet the DIDWW team at booth F04, Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld to discuss the latest voice and SMS trends and innovations, and the cutting-edge technology available from DIDWW. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore this operator’s powerful two-way SIP trunking solution, A2P and P2P SMS, and other VoIP services designed to greatly enhance the communications of any organization. To arrange a dedicated session in advance, participants may schedule a meeting via email at sales@didww.com or contact their personal account manager.

Karolis Jurys, Commercial Director at DIDWW, said, “We look forward to showcasing our latest voice and messaging products at Telecoms World Asia 2024. This exhibition provides a great opportunity for visitors to explore how our reliable and cost-effective alternatives to traditional telephone networks can drive business communications forward.”

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over Voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers , two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a highly scalable business phone system, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators and enterprises worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit https://www.didww.com/ .

