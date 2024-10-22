Next-Generation Industrial Metrology and Inspection Market Hits to Reach $16.10 billion by 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in demand for big data analytics, increase in R&D spending on industrial metrology, and adoption of industrial metrology in quality control and inspection applications drive the growth of the global next-generation industrial metrology and inspection market . On the other hand, adoption of cloud-based services to integrate metrological data presents new opportunities in the coming years.The global next-generation industrial metrology and inspection market generated $8.12 billion in 2020, and is expected to generate $16.10 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Download Sample PDF (250 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12228 The report offers detailed segmentation of the global next-generation industrial metrology and inspection market based on offering, equipment, application, and region.Based on equipment, the coordinate measuring machine (CMM) segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the optical digitizer and scanner (ODS) segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.Based on application, the automotive and transportation segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding nearly one-fourth of the global next-generation industrial metrology and inspection market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its lead position by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.Interested in this Report? Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12228 Leading Players:Leading players of the global next-generation industrial metrology and inspection market analyzed in the research include Hexagon AB, Carl Zeiss AG, Renishaw PLC, Jenoptik AG, FARO Technologies, KLA Corporation, Automated Precision Inc., Nikon Metrology, Applied Materials Inc., and Trimet Group.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current next-generation industrial metrology and inspection market trends and future estimations.Extensive analysis of next-generation industrial metrology and inspection market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The next-generation industrial metrology and inspection market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.The key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the next-generation industrial metrology and inspection market.Request For Customization with This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12228 Key Segments Based On:By Offering -HardwareSoftwareServicesBy Equipment -Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)Measuring InstrumentsOptical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS)OthersBy Application -Automotive and TransportationAerospace and DefenseSemiconductor and ElectronicsIndustrial MachineryOthersRead More Reports:

