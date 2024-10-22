Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike leads South African delegations at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Apia, Samoa, 21 to 26 Oct

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, is leading South African delegations at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) scheduled to take place in Apia, Samoa, from 21 to 26 October 2024.

The 2024 CHOGM is convened under the theme, Our Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Commonwealth. CHOGM Samoa 2024 will feature several Ministerial Meetings, 35 side events, four Forums, and the election of the new Commonwealth Secretary-General.

The Leaders of the Commonwealth countries meet every two years for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), hosted by member states on a rotational basis. CHOGM brings together delegations from across the Commonwealth regions, namely, Africa, the Caribbean and Americas, Europe, Asia and the Pacific. To reinforce multilateral cooperation and explore new opportunities by tackling common challenges to enhance the well-being of future generations.

The leaders of the Commonwealth countries will deliberate on global economic, environmental and security challenges and discuss how Commonwealth countries can work together to build resilience, boost trade, innovation, and growth and empower the Commonwealth’s 1.5 billion young people for a more peaceful and sustainable future.

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities will participate in the following sectoral meetings: the Commonwealth Women’s Forum (CWF) and the Commonwealth Youth Forum (CYF).

