Suspects Sought in Northwest Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for three suspects after a robbery offense in Northwest.

On Saturday, October 12th, 2024, at approximately 6:20 pm, officers from the Third District responded to the 1300 block of 9th Street, Northwest for a reported robbery. Officers discovered that three suspects approached the victim at as they were leaving the gas station and demanded his property. After a brief physical altercation, the suspects ran off with the victim’s car key fob.

The suspects were captured by surveillance camera footage and can be seen in the photos below:





Anyone who can identify these suspects and or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24158490