UPDATED WITH VIDEO* MPD Seeking Suspect in a Northeast Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect in a shooting that occurred in Northeast.

On Friday, October 18, 2024, at approximately 6:16 p.m., members of the Sixth District responded to a call for a shooting in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qXrDowGo3SE

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24161835