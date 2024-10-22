Toluene Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Reach $33.23 Billion by 2030

Toluene Market to Garner $33.23 Billion Globally By 2030 at 5.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Toluene is an aromatic hydrocarbon, chemically represented as C₆H₅CH₃. It consists of a benzene ring with a single methyl group attached, making it a methyl-substituted benzene.” — David Correa

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Toluene Market by Derivative Type (Benzene & Xylene, Toluene Diisocyanates, Gasoline Additives, and Others), Application (Drugs, Dyes, Blending, Cosmetic Nail Products, and Others), and Production Process (Reformate Processes, Pygas Processes, Coke/Coal Processes, and Styrene Processes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global toluene industry generated $20.09 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $33.23 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.Prime determinants of growthIncrease in potential applications of toluene and escalating demand for toluene from the paints & coatings sector drive the growth of the global toluene market. However, government rules and regulations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, production of shale gas-based toluene presents new opportunities in the coming years.Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1983 The reformate processes segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on chemical composition, the reformate processes segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global toluene market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to reformate process being one of the major production process by which aromatic hydrocarbon such as benzene and toluene are produced.Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Toluene Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1983?reqfor=covid The drugs segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on end use, the drugs segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global toluene market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing severity of diseases in the pharmaceutical sector where toluene is widely used as an intermediate for producing central nervous system (CNS) depressant drugs. However, the blending segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030. The increasing rural & commercial housing demand and increasing sales of automobile has surged the growth of the paints & coatings sector where blended toluene is widely used for producing paints, paint thinners, and lacquers. This factor boosts the growth of the toluene market for blending applications.Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global toluene market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Utilization of toluene in sectors such as paints & coatings, cosmetics, chemical manufacturing, healthcare, and others boosted the demand for toluene in the region.Leading Market PlayersBASF SEChevron Phillips Chemical Company LLCDhanlaxami Organics & ChemicalsExxonMobil CorporationKakdiya ChemicalsLyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.Mitsubishi Chemicals CorporationMitsui ChemicalsPon Pure ChemicalsValero EnergyInterested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

