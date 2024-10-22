South Korea Car Finance Market Outlook from 2021 to 2030, Covering Global Sales, Supply, Demand, and Consumption

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the South Korea car finance market generated $29.42 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $43.58 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.Significant upgrades in automotive loans and financing servicing among various banks in the country, availability of variety of car financing services offerings provided by prominent banks through online and mobile platforms, remarkable surge in the adoption of electric vehicles, and increase in the number of mobile-first customers for seamless financing are expected to drive the growth of the South Korea car finance market. On the other hand, increase in cases of car owners providing rideshare services to customers hinder the growth to some extent. However, notable rise in the automotive industry is expected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the industry.📚 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16302 COVID-19 ScenarioThe outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the South Korea car finance market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in the country.Lockdowns resulted in the postponement and cancellation of new car purchases or lease, which significantly reduced the demand for car finance in the country.In addition, financial crisis, irregular income, and rise in rate of unemployment in the country further aggravated the growth of the market.However, the market is predicted to recoup soon.The report offers a detailed segmentation of the South Korea car finance market based on distribution channel, vehicle age, application, purpose and region.Based on vehicle age, the new vehicles segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering nearly three-fifths of the total market. The used vehicles segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16302 Based on application, the personal segment held the majority share in 2020, holding more than three-fourths of the global market. The commercial segment, on the other hand, is predicted to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.Based on purpose, the loans segment held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than three-fifths of the global market. The lease segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16302?reqfor=covid The key players analyzed in the South Korea car finance market report include Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., Hyundai Capital Services, Inc., IBK (Industrial Bank of Korea), Renault Finance, RCI Financial Services, Shinhan Financial Group, Bank of America Corporation, BMW Group Financial Services Korea, and Toyota Financial Services and Truist.Key Findings of the StudyBy distribution channel, the banks segment led the South Korea car finance market in terms of revenue in 2020.By vehicle age, the new vehicle segment accounted for the highest South Korea car finance market share in 2020.By purpose, loans segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.Top Trending Reports:Wealth Management Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wealth-management-market-A13068 Asset-Based Lending Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asset-based-lending-market-A12934 Fintech Lending Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fintech-lending-market-A14263 Fintech Technologies Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fintech-technologies-market QR Codes Payment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/qr-codes-payment-market-A13075 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street, Corporation Trust Center, Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022 Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-800-792-5285 help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.