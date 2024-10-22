Kevin E. West Joins the International Order of Fantastic Professionals

Kevin E. West International Order of Fantastic Professionals

Veteran television actor, author, keynote speaker, and coach brings his expertise to IOFP.

I am excited to join the IOFP, a community of professionals dedicated to making meaningful change through collaboration and empowering others to reach their full potential.” — Kevin E. West

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kevin E. West 's television career is a testament to his credibility and experience, with over 70 credits to his name. The Righteous Gemstones (HBO), Hawaii 5-0, Criminal Minds, Bones, Castle, CSI: Miami, Justified, Leverage, Lost, 24, Desperate Housewives, NCIS, Alias, CSI, and dozens more, have solidified his place in the industry. Beyond acting, Kevin has earned a reputation as a top expert in the business of acting, having founded The Actors’ Network in 1991. His leadership and expertise have guided thousands of performers in the business of acting, including Emmy Nominee Masi Oka (Heroes) and Maggie Grace (Taken), in navigating the complexities of the entertainment industry.The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) where the mission is to go beyond the ordinary, to transform the fabric of professional networking by handpicking and elevating the world‘s most exceptional talent and curating a dynamic space where brilliance meets opportunity (we are more than just a community we’re a movement where quality matters and expertise counts) proudly announces that veteran television actor, philanthropist, keynote speaker, notable author, communications expert, and industry leader Kevin E. West has officially joined its distinguished network. Kevin's membership strengthens IOFP's commitment to uniting visionary leaders through their expertise, shape industries and communities with purpose."I am excited to join the IOFP, an extraordinary community of professionals dedicated to making meaningful change," said Kevin E. West. "I look forward to collaborating with like-minded leaders to inspire and empower others to achieve their full potential."As a globally recognized speaker and educator, Kevin's appearances include UCLA, Chapman University, SAG-AFTRA LifeRaft Foundation, and talent conventions nationwide. His book 7 Deadly Sins: The Actor Overcomes has become a critical resource for actors worldwide, and his online series ActorBizGuru was voted the #1 educational resource by BackStage West.Kevin's philanthropic efforts, a testament to his compassion and commitment to social causes, also align with IOFP's core values. He founded Hack n' Smack, the Kerry Daveline Memorial Celebrity Golf Classic, which raised funds for melanoma research, and has produced several charitable events benefiting those in need."We are honored to have Kevin join our community; his membership at IOFP will allow him to further his work in both the entertainment and philanthropic sectors, fostering collaborations that create lasting impact," said Dr. Allen Lycka, President and CEO of the International Order of Fantastic Professionals.About the International Order of Fantastic Professionals:The IOFP is a global network of exceptional individuals committed to fostering growth, innovation, and excellence across various professional fields. IOFP members collaborate on meaningful projects, contributing their expertise to drive positive change in their industries and communities. Through exclusive events, workshops, and mentorship opportunities, IOFP provides a platform for thought leaders to share insights, expand their influence, and make a lasting impact. For more information visit www.fantasticprofessionals.com For more information on Kevin E. West and IOFP initiatives, contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: Tami@fantasticprofessionals.comMedia inquiries contact:Lynette HoyEmail: Lynette@fantasticprofessionals.com or lynette@firetalkerpr.com

