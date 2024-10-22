50% of Employers Not Yet Paid Contributions, FSS Calls on People to Make Use of “Business & Associations Platform” and “Macao One Account” for Making Payments as Soon as Possible

MACAU, October 22 - As of 21 October, about 12,500employers have not yet paid Social Security System’s obligatory system contributions for their employees for the third quarter of 2024, accounting for about 50% of the total employers who need to pay contributions. As the payment deadline approaches and the flow of people at the service points increases, the Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao) calls on employers and residents to make use of the “Business & Associations Platform” or the “Macao One Account” for making payments as soon as possible, to avoid paying late and waiting in a queue.

Within the month, employers who have no staff change during the quarter, and whose employee data has been submitted via the “Business & Associations Platform” or “Social Security Fund’s Electronic Filing System” within the time limit can pay the obligatory system contributions and the employment fee for non-resident workers through the “Business & Associations Platform”, “Macao One Account”, or pay by electronic means of designated banks. The payment advice number and the amount payable can be looked up from the FSS’s online platform (eservice.fss.gov.mo/Employer/cpa/Index?culture=en).

Beneficiaries of the arbitrary system can also make payments using the "Macao One Account", designated banks’ electronic channels and counters, JETCO network ATMs, and self-service machines.

According to the law, employers are required to pay late payment interest and a fine for their late payment, and failure to pay employment fee for non-resident workers on time may, in addition to being fined, also be the basis for revoking the employment permit. For an arbitrary system beneficiary to pay contributions late, the overdue contributions cannot be paid unless they are paid within two months of the expiry of the statutory period plus a late payment interest.

The FSS calls for the use of convenient and fast electronic payment methods as soon as possible. If residents need to go to a service point, it is also suggested to use the appointment service and get a ticket number online. For relevant information, please visit the FSS’s website at www.fss.gov.mo, or call 2853 2850 during office hours for enquiries.