The Chinese, Portuguese and English electronic edition of Macao Yearbook 2024 Published today

MACAU, October 22 - The Chinese, Portuguese and English electronic edition of Macao Yearbook 2024, which is compiled by the Government Information Bureau (GCS) of the Macao SAR, is published today (22 October).

The Macao Yearbook is a comprehensive chronicle. It outlines major events, details of progress achieved, and changes made in the course of Macao’s political, economic, social and cultural development, with the aim of promoting Macao and providing detailed information and data for all who wish to study and understand Macao.

Published annually since 2002, the Macao Yearbook is available in Chinese, Portuguese and English. It is divided into four sections: Administrative Priorities of the MSAR Government; Calendar of Events; Review of the MSAR and Appendices. This year’s Chinese edition comprises 588 pages with over 260,000 words, Portuguese edition 741 pages, and English edition 698 pages; the yearbook is enriched by 232 photographs.

Consisting of 15 chapters, the Review of the MSAR in 2023 presents information on the political and administrative system; legal and judicial system; external relations; economy; tourism; public order; education; culture and sport; health and social welfare; media, communications and information technology; land, infrastructure, housing and public utilities; transport; geography, environment and population; religion and customs; and history.

Since 2016, the Chinese, Portuguese and English editions of the Macao Yearbook is no longer available in print versions in response to the growing popularity of online reading and environmental protection. The yearbook is now available in digital version only, enriched with more photos and videos to meet changing needs.

The e-edition of the Macao Yearbook 2024 has been uploaded to the website of GCS. Interested readers may go to the website (https://yearbook.gcs.gov.mo) for details.