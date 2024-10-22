CBP officers seize over $267K in heroin at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry this weekend seized more than $267,000 in narcotics in a single enforcement action.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to maintain strict vigilance and this significant heroin seizure reflects the effectiveness of utilizing inspections experience, technology to interdict hard narcotics loads like these,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

Packages containing nearly 16 pounds of heroin seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on October 19 at the Camino Real International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2015 Ford van for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of CBP canine and a non-intrusive inspection. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered five packages containing a total of nearly 16 pounds of alleged heroin within the vehicle. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $267,414.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

