DLNR News Release – RENOVATIONS TEMPORARILY CLOSE NĀWILIWILI HARBOR OFFICE, Oct. 21, 2024

 

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

 

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 21, 2024

 

RENOVATIONS TEMPORARILY CLOSE NĀWILIWILI HARBOR OFFICE

 

(LĪHUʻE, KAUA‘I) – The Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) office at Nāwiliwili Small Boat Harbor is currently undergoing renovations that will run through Nov. 7. The Nāwiliwili office will tentatively reopen at 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.

 

During the construction period, all services offered at the Nāwiliwili Small Boat Harbor will be relocated to the Port Allen Small Boat Harbor at 4337 Waialo Road, ‘Ele‘ele. This includes Nāwiliwili mooring and commercial permittees, as well as vessel registration and titling services. Staff can be contacted at 808-335-8400.

 

Boat owners also have the option to renew vessel registrations online at https://vessel.ehawaii.gov. A convenience fee is charged for any registration renewals completed online.

 

DOBOR staff recognizes the inconvenience this temporary office closure creates and appreciates the community’s patience through the process.

 

RESOURCES 

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR) 

 

HD Video – Nāwiliwili Small Boat Harbor (Jan. 2021):

https://vimeo.com/1021899542

 

Photographs – Nāwiliwili Harbor Office Temporary Closure (various):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/npy6qz47pro8lr8fz6by7/ANaH9q9AeXTa10qHpzpE0ig?rlkey=yn1yt533f3sjvia1p3swkfmt0&st=gsii9oo1&dl=0

 

 

Media Contact: 

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawaiʻi Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

808-587-0396

[email protected]

