AHA podcast: Unifying Health Care Employees to Implement Patient-Focused Improvements 

In this conversation, Jefferson Health's Cara Martino, DNP, R.N., enterprise vice president of clinical improvement and transformation, and Trish Henwood, M.D., executive vice president and chief clinical officer, discuss the organization's ever-growing patient population and how an innovative platform is keeping employees unified when identifying and implementing patient-focused improvements. The Pennsylvania-based health system was a finalist for the AHA's 2024 Quest for Quality Prize. LISTEN NOW

