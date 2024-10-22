APRA releases letter to RSE licensees on intensified supervision approach
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has published a letter to all registrable superannuation entity (RSE) licensees outlining its approach for intensifying supervision of fund-level expenditure.
The letter provides RSE licensees with clarity about APRA’s planned activity in this area over the next 12 months, in accordance with APRA’s recently released Corporate Plan.
The letter is available on the APRA website at: APRA intensifying supervision of fund level expenditure.
