MPD Searching for Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect in a misdemeanor sexual abuse offense in Northwest.

On Monday, October 21, 2024, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim in the 1300 block of L Street, Northwest.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 24163360