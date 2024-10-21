MPD Investigating Southwest Armed Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle involved in an armed robbery in Southwest.
On Monday, October 21, 2024, at approximately 1:55 a.m., three suspects approached the victim in the 600 block of Maine Avenue, Southwest. The victim stated the suspects brandished a firearm, demanded the victim’s property, and then fled the scene.
The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify these suspects or this vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24163187
