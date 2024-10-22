10/21/24 – RENOVATIONS TEMPORARILY CLOSE NĀWILIWILI HARBOR OFFICE

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

Oct. 21, 2024

RENOVATIONS TEMPORARILY CLOSE NĀWILIWILI HARBOR OFFICE

(LĪHUʻE, KAUA‘I) – The Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) office at Nāwiliwili Small Boat Harbor is currently undergoing renovations that will run through Nov. 7. The Nāwiliwili office will tentatively reopen at 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.

During the construction period, all services offered at the Nāwiliwili Small Boat Harbor will be relocated to the Port Allen Small Boat Harbor at 4337 Waialo Road, ‘Ele‘ele. This includes Nāwiliwili mooring and commercial permittees, as well as vessel registration and titling services. Staff can be contacted at 808-335-8400.

Boat owners also have the option to renew vessel registrations online at https://vessel.ehawaii.gov. A convenience fee is charged for any registration renewals completed online.

DOBOR staff recognizes the inconvenience this temporary office closure creates and appreciates the community’s patience through the process.

