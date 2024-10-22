Defense Composites Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 0.8 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global defense composites market is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.7% annually from 2023 to 2028, with an anticipated size of US$ 0.8 billion by 2028, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.





Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 (billion US$) 0.8 Growth (CAGR) 4.7% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20





Segment Insights on the Defense Composites Market

The global defense composites market is segmented based on reinforcement type, resin type, application type, and region.

Based on reinforcement type – The market is segmented into carbon composites, glass composites, aramid composites, and ceramic composites. Carbon composite is anticipated to remain the most preferred material type in the market during the forecast period. The lightweight characteristic combined with high-tensile strength gives carbon fiber a clear advantage over its metal counterparts for many military and defense applications. In addition, an expected increase in production rates of the key military aircraft programs is expected to give additional impetus to the demand for carbon composites during the forecast period.

Based on the resin type - The market is segmented into thermoset composites, thermoplastic composites, and ceramic matrix composites. Thermoplastic composite is expected to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast period. High-impact resistance, strength, sustainability, ease of production, and re-formability are the major factors driving the growth of thermoplastic composites in the defense industry. On the other hand, thermoset composite is anticipated to remain the most dominant category in the years to come.





Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for defense composites during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following –

Increasing focus on composite-rich military aircraft, lightweight defense vehicles, and weight reduction in personal protection equipment, such as body armor, tactical helmets, and shields, are fueling the growth of composites in the North American defense industry.

Likewise, the Asia-Pacific and Europe are also likely to create sizeable opportunities in the coming five years.





Defense Composites Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Rising military and defense spending in developing countries.

The increasing demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones.

The shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable materials in defense and military applications.





Top 10 Companies in the Defense Composites Market:

The market is highly populated with the presence of several local, regional, and global players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players (arranged alphabetically).

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Hexcel Corporation

Lanxess AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Owens Corning

Solvay S.A.

Sigmatex (UK) Limited

SGL Carbon SE

Toray Industries, Inc.

Teijin Limited





