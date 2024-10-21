President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for North Carolina

WASHINGTON – FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of North Carolina to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight from Sept. 16-20, 2024.

Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities in Brunswick, Carteret, New Hanover and Onslow counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

E. Craig Levy, Sr. has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.