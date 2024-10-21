State of Alaska and FEMA Announce FEMA Assistance Now Available for Flooding Survivors

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – FEMA Individual Assistance is now available for residents in the City and Borough of Juneau affected by the flooding that occurred August 5-6, 2024. Assistance may include funds for home repairs, temporary rental assistance, damaged vehicles and essential personal property, loss of subsistence items, as well as medical, dental, and funeral expenses caused by the disaster.

FEMA assistance is unable to duplicate benefits offered through insurance, state programs, or other programs. But if your losses or damage go beyond disaster assistance available from other sources – or include items or categories not covered by other assistance – you may be eligible for additional funds from FEMA. Even if you have already registered for the State of Alaska's disaster assistance program, you must also register with FEMA to determine if you may be eligible to receive additional funds through FEMA.

Residents are encouraged to apply for FEMA assistance by calling the FEMA Region 10 Call Center at 866-342-1699 between 7 a.m.-4 p.m. AKT, Monday through Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. AKT, Saturday. The FEMA Region 10 Call Center has staff trained to answer Alaska-specific questions. You can also apply by visiting disasterassistance.gov or using the FEMA mobile app.

If a reasonable accommodation – such as language translation or interpretation, mobility assistance, or sign language interpretation is needed – email FEMA-language-access-request@fema.dhs.gov. You can also notify FEMA staff through the FEMA Region 10 Call Center Helpline.

The U.S. Small Business Administration also offers long-term disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, as well as homeowners and renters to pay for repair or replacement costs not fully compensated by insurance or other assistance. For more information, go to: www.sba.gov/disaster or call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955, or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

In addition to Individual Assistance, designated areas in the City and Borough of Juneau have also been approved for Public Assistance which will reimburse the State of Alaska, on a cost-share basis, for emergency protective measures taken in response to the disaster. The State of Alaska has also been approved for additional funding, on a cost-share basis, for hazard mitigation measures.

Additional designations may be made at a later date.