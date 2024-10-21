Stride, Inc. (LRN) Under Investor Scrutiny After Fuzzy Panda Research Accuses Company of Concealing Dependence on COVID Relief Funds For Schools – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online education giant Stride, Inc. is facing mounting scrutiny over its financial disclosures after a bombshell report issued by an activist short seller raising serious questions regarding the company’s reliance on federal COVID-19 pandemic stimulus funds to bolster its revenue, earnings, and growth prospects.

Hagens Berman urges Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/lrn

Contact the Firm Now: LRN@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Investigation Into Stride, Inc. (LRN):

The investigation centers on Stride’s disclosures regarding its dependence on the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund, a $190 billion federal program designed to help schools address the impact of the pandemic. Despite the temporary nature of this funding, Stride has consistently assured investors of its “attractive future growth profile” and “positive environment from a funding perspective.” The company has also downplayed ESSER-related headwinds posed by the end to that relief on September 30, 2024.

However, Stride’s statements have been called into question following a scathing report by Fuzzy Panda Research. The report, titled “Stride Inc. (LRN) – The Last Covid Over Earner – Hiding That Est >25% of EBITDA Came From Covid Funds,” alleges that Stride significantly benefited from ESSER funds, with executives estimating that up to 75% of the funds flowed directly to the company's bottom line.

According to the report, Stride schools received over $330 million in ESSER-related revenue, accounting for approximately 6% of its 2024 revenue, but a much more substantial portion of its earnings. Fuzzy Panda estimates that ESSER funds contributed to 26% of Stride's 2024 EBITDA and 45% of its net income.

The report also highlights the potential negative impact of the impending expiration of ESSER funding. While Stride has downplayed this risk, former executives interviewed by Fuzzy Panda suggest that the company may have misled investors about the extent of its reliance on these funds.

Following the publication of the report, Stride's share price plummeted by 9.3% on October 16, 2024.

Shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman is investigating Fuzzy Panda’s claims.

“We’re looking into whether Stride may have misled investors about its dependence on ESSER to generate favorable reported GAAP and non-GAAP metrics,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Stride and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, submit your losses now »

If you’d like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the Stride investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Stride should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email LRN@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.