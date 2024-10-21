Submit Release
BUYOUT INVESTIGATION: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Thoughtworks Holdings, Inc. (TWKS) Investor Buyout and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (“Thoughtworks”) (NASDAQ: TWKS) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.

Investors are encouraged to submit their information to the firm: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/thoughtworks/

On August 5, 2024, Thoughtworks announced that it had agreed to be acquired by affiliates of private investment firm Apax Partners LLP at a price of $4.40 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Thoughtworks’ current stockholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Thoughtworks’ executive officers and/or directors violated the securities laws in agreeing to sell the company at just $4.40 per share. Notably, immediately prior to the announcement of the proposed transaction, numerous stock analysts were maintaining price targets for TWKS shares at or above $6.00 per share, which is 45% higher than the buyout price that has been agreed to by the company’s representatives.

Thoughtworks shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750 to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options. Alternatively, investors may submit their information to the firm by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/thoughtworks/

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 229 – 0750

For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC, including the firm’s recent notable recoveries for investors, please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.


