Conifex Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifex Timber Inc. (“Conifex”) (TSX: CFF) announced today that it plans to release its third quarter 2024 results after market close on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Conifex has scheduled a conference call at 8:00 AM Pacific time / 11:00 AM Eastern time the following morning November 13, 2024, to discuss its financial results. To participate in the call, please dial one of the following numbers:

Toll-Free Access (Canada/US): 1-800-806-5484

Local dial-in number: 416-340-2217

Participant Pass Code: 2330380#

About Conifex Timber Inc.

Conifex and its subsidiaries' primary business currently includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber finishing and distribution. Conifex's lumber products are sold in the United States, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex also produces bioenergy at its power generation facility at Mackenzie, BC.

