Vertex to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 6, 2024

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX), a leading global technology provider of indirect tax solutions, today announced that it will release third quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. A conference call to discuss the results will be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate may do so by dialing 1-412-317-6026 approximately ten minutes prior to start time. A listen-only webcast of the call will also be available through the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.vertexinc.com.

A conference call replay will be available approximately one hour after the call by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and referencing passcode 10192672, or via the Company’s Investor Relations website. The replay will expire on November 20, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,400 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations contact:

Joe Crivelli

Vertex, Inc.

investors@vertexinc.com

