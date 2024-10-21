Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call and Webcast

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s results for the third quarter of 2024 on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and include a slide presentation. The Company will issue financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 after the close of market trading.

What: Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call When: Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Where: There are two ways to access the call: Dial-in: 646-307-1963 or 800-715-9871 Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call. For live webcast and slide presentation: http://www.gencoshipping.com.

If you are unable to participate at this time, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 609-800-9909 or 800-770-2030. Enter the code 6365548 to access the audio replay. The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website: http://www.gencoshipping.com.

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a U.S. based drybulk ship owning company focused on the seaborne transportation of commodities globally. We provide a full-service logistics solution to our customers utilizing our in-house commercial operating platform, as we transport key cargoes such as iron ore, grain, steel products, bauxite, cement, and nickel ore among other commodities along worldwide shipping routes. Our wholly owned high quality, modern fleet of dry cargo vessels consists of the larger Capesize (major bulk) and the medium-sized Ultramax and Supramax vessels (minor bulk), enabling us to carry a wide range of cargoes. We may make capital expenditures from time to time in connection with vessel acquisitions. Genco’s fleet is expected to consist of 42 vessels, including 16 Capesize, 15 Ultramax and 11 Supramax vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,446,000 dwt and an average age of 11.9 years, after the delivery of the Genco Intrepid.

CONTACT:

Peter Allen

Chief Financial Officer

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

(646) 443-8550

