Celebrate Texas State Parks Day with Free Admission Nov. 3

AUSTIN— On Nov. 3, visitors will get free day-use entry at all Texas State Parks in honor of Texas State Parks Day, a tradition born from 2023’s centennial celebration.

“Any day in a Texas State Park is a good day,” said Rodney Franklin, Director of Texas State Parks. “I hope this continued event from our centennial celebration motivates all Texans to explore what the outdoors has to offer. You are invited to visit a park that is new to you, take a friend and try a new adventure.”

Texas has more than 80 parks throughout the state to offer a wide variety of outdoor day-use activities such as wildlife watching, walking or hiking, park programs, camping, biking swimming, paddleboarding and many more. Visit the TPWD website for a list of activities and events in a park near you.

Ahead of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Texas State Parks reminds visitors of new Parkland Passports available to veterans. These passports are available at no cost and grant the cardholder free entry to all Texas State Parks.

“Texas Parks and Wildlife and state parks join everyone in expressing our appreciation to veterans and the service men and women of our military,” said Franklin. “Thousands have taken advantage our new veterans/military passes to enjoy state parks in Texas. Thank you for your service and enjoy some fall weather in a Texas State Park!”

Reservations are recommended and can be made online. Parks will operate as they normally do and will control admissions by their established capacity limits. All other fees will still apply on that day.

For more information about the passport visit the Texas Parklands Passport page on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website.