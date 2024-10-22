HANDCRAFT ENTERTAINMENT SIGNS JAPANESE-BRITISH ARTIST, INFLUENCER AND MODEL HANA KURO TO PRODUCTION MANAGEMENT DEAL

Handcraft Has Signed Kuro To A Partnership Deal with Nutcase Milk, Joining Celebs Such As Steve Aoki, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Poker Legend Phil Hellmuth

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Africk, CEO and Founder of Handcraft Entertainment today announced the signing of Japanese-British artist, model and influencer Hana Kuro to a worldwide production/management deal. This is the second major signing for the J-Pop focused company with a shared vision of building bridges that unite the biggest music markets and fans around the world.Hana Kuro is a rare new breed of talent on the global scene. Her passion for music, fashion and culture have enabled her to grow her craft daily and she will soon be bringing her story to fans worldwide. Along with being a musician and influencer with millions of views on her social channels, Handcraft has signed Kuro to a partnership deal with Nutcase Milk, where she is in good company with fellow Japanese DJ and Entrepreneur Steve Aoki, Twitch Gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Poker Legend Phil Hellmuth.The Japanese-British multi-hyphenate finds synergy between seemingly disparate influences, fashioning her artistry into a vibrant and vital mosaic in the process. Sonically, Hana brings an edge to the J-pop genre, vocally alternating between Japanese and English.Attracting a strong social media audience and generating millions of views worldwide, Hana introduces herself as an unpredictable and undeniable global voice through a series of upcoming singles, endorsements and sponsorships.“Everything is always a combination of things that I like,” she notes. “I’m half-Japanese, but I was brought up in the UK surrounded by Western culture. I’m a very open-minded person, and I try to fuse together different elements. Musically, I’m experimenting and creating my own sound.”Kuro caught the attention of 6-time Japan Gold Disc winning producer Michael Africkwho instantly recognized her ability to bring something special to J-pop. “Hana is an extraordinary talent. She has the “it” factor you are always looking for in an artist. Her voice has a unique sound and quality, and her personality and beauty are truly stunning. We could not be more thrilled at Handcraft Entertainment to introduce her and her music to the world.”Africk’s first signing to the company was Anna Aya whose music is distributed by both Virgin Records globally and B-Zone in Japan. Aya’s first single “Someone Else”, written and produced by 9-time Diamond, Grammy nominated producer Louis Bell (Post Malone, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber) and 6-time Japan Gold Disc Winner Michael Africk (Mai Kuraki, Zard, Jordan Knight) was #2 on Japan’s USEN Chart and #45 on the US radio Top 50.With new music releasing soon, Handcraft is setting Kuro up to be a new, undeniable global voice of J-Pop.Handcraft Entertainment is a production company, label, artist management and publishing company that is home to cutting edge, superstar artists, producers and songwriters. Together, they share a vision of building bridges that unite the biggest music markets and fans around the world. Handcraft Entertainment was founded by multi-platinum and 6x Japan Gold Disc winner Michael Africk and is based in both Los Angeles and Boston.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.