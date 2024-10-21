It has been a tough year for wildfires in Southwest Idaho: Here’s how you can help

“We know there is a ton of passion for wildlife and wildlife habitat, and we are hearing from people who are eager to help in any way they can,” said regional wildlife biologist Michael Young, who manages the Southwest Region's volunteer habitat program. “There is a ton of work to be done after this fire season, and we will take all the help we can get.”

While the Southwest Region had several other major wildfires this year, the bulk of Fish and Game’s restoration efforts will be focused on the critical winter range encompassed in the Paddock and Valley Fire burn areas. These two winter ranges can host big game that migrate from as many as 10 different units – meaning the effects span beyond the burn areas themselves.