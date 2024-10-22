Recruiting for Good Launch The Sweetest All-Inclusive Concert Love to Play in LA

Love to Experience The Sweetest Concerts in LA? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to Earn All-Inclusive LA experience LovetoPlayinLA.com The Only Way! Love to Experience The Sweetest Concerts in LA? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to Earn All-Inclusive LA experience LovetoPlayinLA.com The Only Way! Love to Experience The Sweetest Concert Travel The World WatchWomenPlay.com Paris to LA! Love to Play in LA and See Shakira in Concert? Join The Club, participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn all-inclusive concert experience LovetoPlayinLA.com Love to Experience The Sweetest Concerts in LA? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to Earn All-Inclusive LA experience including shopping LovetoShopinLA.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to fund causes; and is rewarding referrals to companies hiring with the sweetest all-inclusive concerts.

Love to Play in LA and Party for Good? Join the Club!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl cause, meaningful parties, and sweet nonprofits.In an effort to make a greater difference in LA; Recruiting for Good is making fundraising fun by rewarding referrals with donations to nonprofits, and The Sweetest Concert Experience to Party for Good Recruiting for Good is rewarding Sweet All-Inclusive Love to Play in LA Experiences; starting with Shakira Concert in June 2025.People who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good Causes earn the all-inclusive concert experience; stay at a sweet hotel, rideshare to event, and enjoy VIP Tix.According to Recruiting for Good Sweet Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "To celebrate The Launch of Love to Play in LA & Party for Good; we're also rewarding $500 Love to Shop in LA Gift Card to Dress for The Concert!"AboutLove to Experience and See The World's Best Female Performers Play in LA? Join the Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn The Sweetest Concert Experience. We're rewarding sweet fans an all-inclusive concert experience in LA; stay at sweet hotel, rideshare to event, VIP Tix, and a $500 Love to Shop in LA Gift Card to Dress for The Show. To Learn more visit www.LovetoPlayinLA.com The Only Way!Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, and Nonprofits! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design Tomorrow™ in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. To learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play!

