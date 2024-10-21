Grammy-Nominated singer Jordin Sparks to Headline CityCenterDC’s Annual Tree Lighting

The Pop music artist will sing alongside the American Pops Orchestra during DC’s kickoff to the holiday season on Saturday, Nov. 30

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CityCenterDC and Events DC are thrilled to announce that Grammy-nominated singer Jordin Sparks will grace the stage alongside the American Pops Orchestra at the downtown destination’s Annual Tree Lighting, which takes place every year on the Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend. Sparks, who has earned accolades from Billboard, the American Music Awards, and the NAACP, is set to perform.Now in its 11th year, CityCenterDC’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting brings thousands to downtown DC to watch the lighting of its stunning 75-foot tree and kick off the holiday season. Sparks will be joined onstage for the tree lighting accompanied by the American Pops Orchestra, CityCenterDC, Events DC and local government officials.“The Annual Holiday Tree Lighting at CityCenterDC has truly become a centerpiece of the DC holiday calendar, with locals and visitors alike returning every year to participate in this beloved community tradition,” said Timothy Lowery, Vice President – Mixed-Use at Hines and General Manager of CityCenterDC. “Each year, we strive to make the next tree lighting better than the last - and we are absolutely elated to bring Jordin Sparks and the American Pop Orchestra to the CityCenterDC stage for this year’s tree lighting. With her dazzling vocals and holiday energy, this promises to be CityCenterDC’s best tree lighting yet.”“We are happy to announce this first-time collaboration with CityCenterDC for the 2024 tree lighting ceremony as the Musical Artist Sponsor,” said Angie M. Gates, President and CEO of Events DC. “Events DC’s goal is always to engage, excite, and entertain visitors and locals alike with world-class programming. We are excited to host Jordin Sparks for one of DC’s most special holiday traditions.”The popular event also includes family friendly entertainment such as complimentary face painting, balloon animals, gourmet popcorn, cotton candy, and mini donuts, along with delightful surprises.The holiday festivities will take place on Saturday, Nov. 30, beginning at 5:00 p.m. The tree lighting celebration begins at 6:00 p.m. in The Park at CityCenter, on the corner of New York Avenue NW and 11th Street NW.FOR MEDIA: CityCenterDC’s holiday tree lighting ceremony is free and open to the public and cameras are welcome. For inquiries, please contact Camryn Hardy at TAA Public Relations at camryn@taapr.com.###ABOUT CITYCENTERDCCITYCENTERDC ( www.citycenterdc.com ) is a unique, pedestrian-friendly, 10-acre mixed-use development located in the heart of downtown Washington, D.C. Developed by Hines and Qatari Diar, the project is home to more than 221,000 square feet of retail space, 520,000 square feet of prime office space, 458 rental apartment units and 216 condominium units, a 360 room hotel, a 1,550-space parking garage, a public park, a central plaza, and pedestrian-oriented streets and alleyways.

