America’s Best Tasting & Most Unique 5K Hits Atlanta - 'The Great American Bacon Race' Arrives on Saturday, October 26

The Great American Bacon Race -- America's Best Tasting & Most Unique 5K

Bacon & Beer Race to Draw Runners from Across the USA to Atlanta

This isn’t just any 5K run/walk – it’s a bacon lover’s dream! The moment you cross the finish line, a mountain of delicious bacon is waiting for you.” — Garfield Griffiths, president of The Great American Bacon Race.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready, Atlanta! Known as “America’s Best-Tasting 5K”, The Great American Bacon Race 5K Run/Walk will be holding its first-ever event in the Atlanta area at New Realm Brewing Co. on Saturday, October 26, 2024. https://americanbaconrace.com/ “This isn’t just any 5K run/walk – it’s a bacon lover’s dream!” said Garfield Griffiths, president of The Great American Bacon Race. “The moment you cross the finish line, a mountain of delicious bacon is waiting for you. And if that’s not enough to excite you, every participant (21+) will receive a FREE beer, courtesy of New Realm Brewing Co., as a well-deserved reward for your hard work.”Event Details:What: The Great American Bacon Race 5K Run/WalkWhere: New Realm Brewing Co., (Eastside Beltline) 550 Somerset Terrace NE #101, Atlanta, GA 30306When: Saturday, October 26, 2024 – Race starts at 8:00 a.m.Why: Run for a great cause with part of ticket proceeds going to help National Voices for Equality, Education, and Enlightenment, a national anti-bullying nonprofit.Register: https://americanbaconrace.com/ In addition to the bacon and beer, all racers will walk away with a custom *The Great American Bacon Race* medal and a stylish race T-shirt to commemorate the day.Stick around after the race for the *Bacon Bash*, the ultimate after-party experience. The *Bacon Bitz* kids' race will kick off the festivities, followed by *The Bacon Mile* – an extra challenge for those who just can’t get enough! To top it all off, we’ll wrap up with an awards ceremony, where the fastest and most dedicated bacon enthusiasts will compete for the ultimate prize: the coveted *Golden Pig* trophy.Doing Good: For over 10 years, we have proudly partnered with NVEEE.org, a national anti-bullying nonprofit that is dedicated to preventing bullying and promoting safe, inclusive environments for youth. NVEEE (National Voices for Equality, Education, and Enlightenment) works tirelessly to empower young people through education, awareness, and direct intervention programs. Their mission aligns closely with our values, and together we have collaborated on initiatives that uplift communities and inspire positive change. Our ongoing partnership with NVEEE.org reflects our commitment to creating a supportive and bully-free future for all.For more information and to register, visit www.AmericanBaconRace.com ##About The Great American Bacon RaceFounded in 2014, The Great American Bacon Race unites one British man’s passion for health and fitness with his love of the quintessential American breakfast food, bacon. Created by Garfield Griffiths, a recognized fitness expert and race event designer for countless obstacle course racing (OCR) companies, The Great American Bacon Race provides enthusiasts from all across the country with a reason to gather with good friends to have good fun – and great bacon! Learn more at www.AmericanBaconRace.com

