Simi Fest 2024 Poised to Become Landmark Event for Purpose-Driven Entertainment: Víctor González Herrera

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Víctor González Herrera , CEO of Farmacias Similares , announced that Simi Fest 2024 will be one of the most anticipated musical events of the year.Inspired by Dr. Simi’s rising popularity, the festival will take place on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at Bicentennial Park in Mexico City, a venue known for its focus on environmental education and recreation.“The idea for Simi Fest came about in late 2023, fueled by the phenomenon of Dr. Simi plush toys at various concerts,” González Herrera highlighted.This trend began at the 2021 Corona Capital when an attendee threw a Dr. Simi doll at Norwegian singer Aurora, who excitedly welcomed it, solidifying the plush as a unique and endearing cultural icon.Since then, international artists such as Adele, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Los Tigres del Norte, and Rosalía have also received these dolls during their performances in various countries.Víctor González Herrera revealed that, as part of its philanthropic initiative, Simi Fest will create a “Bomba de Vida” for every ticket sold. This charitable effort has not yet disclosed details.The festival will feature a “joy factory,” a unique interactive experience where attendees can create their own Dr. Simi plush toys, adding a personal and memorable touch to the experience.Only a few people know the story of inclusion behind the Dr. Simi dolls. CINIA, a Puebla-based company, employs about 400 workers, 90% of whom have some form of disability, to produce these dolls. This socio-labor integration model reflects a solid commitment to inclusion and social responsibility championed by González Herrera.The lineup of artists features national and international talents, including Jungle, Ely Guerra, Motel, and Technicolor Fabrics. The ticket price is 1,149 Mexican pesos.Through platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where González Herrera has amassed over a million followers, he has successfully connected with a younger audience. Comments in these platforms are what gave the final push for the festival to become a reality.“We are confident that Simi Fest 2024 will entertain and create a positive impact on the community,” Víctor González Herrera concluded.

