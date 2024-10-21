Bitget Announces the Listing of Scroll (SCR) in the Innovation, Zk and Layer2 Zone

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, announced the listing of Scroll (SCR) in its Innovation, Zk and Layer2 Zone. This listing will now make SCR tokens available on spot. Deposits are currently open, and trading will be available starting on October 22, 2024, at 08:00 (UTC), following the conclusion of pre-market trading that began in September. The available trading pairs include SCR/USDT and SCR/EUR.

Scroll is a security-focused scaling solution for Ethereum, using innovations in scaling design and zero knowledge proofs to build a new layer on Ethereum. Scroll presents a solution for developers seeking to leverage the security and decentralization of Ethereum without the limitations of its base layer. With its focus on scalability, affordability, and developer experience, Scroll contributes to the growth and evolution of blockchain technology.

The SCR token plays a crucial role in Scroll’s ecosystem, marking a key milestone toward the platform’s decentralization. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens, SCR supports governance, proof generation, and sequencing within the Scroll ecosystem.

Bitget previously listed the SCR token in its Pre-market on September 20, enabling users to make early investments before the coin is listed on major exchanges. Currently, SCR is trading at 1.42 USDT in the Bitget Pre-market, with total trading volume approaching 2 million USDT. The SCR Pre-market will close prior to the launch of spot trading on Bitget, with deliveries occurring a few hours afterwards.

To celebrate the Scroll’s listing, Bitget is launching a special 7-day promotion. During this limited-time offer, users can purchase SCR using credit or debit cards with 0% fees. This promotion covers over 140 currencies, including EUR, GBP, AUD, TWD, UZS, UAH, TRY, THB, BRL, PLN, IDR, PHP, CAD, and more.

This listing is part of Bitget’s broader strategy to expand beyond derivatives and include a diverse range of coins, granting exceptional access to different digital assets within the industry. The platform’s Innovation Zones have been pivotal in offering users early access to emerging tokens, enhancing their exposure in the cryptospace. The inclusion of SCR in Bitget’s innovation zone makes it easier for users to dive into the initial launch phases of the token including more upcoming crypto projects.

In 2024, Bitget has consistently expanded its market share in both spot and derivatives trading among centralized exchanges. With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in a variety of projects, the platform is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 800 coins and over 900 pairs, including tokens from ecosystems such as TON, Ethereum, Solana, Base and more.

For more information on SCR tokens, please visit here.

