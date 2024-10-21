Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,452 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,935 in the last 365 days.

Husch Blackwell Strategies CEO Andy Blunt Anticipates Election Night Will Turn to Days

Husch Blackwell Strategies CEO Andy Blunt anticipates election night will turn to days.

2024 Campaign Analysis Series Predicts Long Nights Ahead to Determine Control in Washington

Unless the margins are larger than anticipated, we will not know the outcome of the presidential election or certainly the US House majority on election night.”
— HBS CEO Andy Blunt
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With little more than two weeks left before Election Day Husch Blackwell Strategies CEO Andy Blunt invokes caution in the latest edition of his 2024 Election analysis series that estimates “unless the margins are larger than anticipated, we will not know the outcome of the presidential election or certainly the US House majority on election night.”

In today’s snapshot report, Political Overtime, Andy notes seven swing states are the key to what happens and “the outcome of the presidential election could take a week to sort out and if only a few votes in competitive districts is separating the candidates, then it could be close to a month after Election Day until we determine control of the House.”

Andy is a trusted national strategist with a lifelong immersion in politics and public policy and his 2024 Campaign Forecast Series kicked off earlier this summer, offering his experienced analysis on trends leading up to Election Day.

DOWNLOAD THE FULL POLITICAL OVERTIME REPORT

# # #

Tom Alexander
Husch Blackwell Strategies
talexander@hbstrategies.us
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Husch Blackwell Strategies CEO Andy Blunt Anticipates Election Night Will Turn to Days

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more