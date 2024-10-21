Husch Blackwell Strategies CEO Andy Blunt anticipates election night will turn to days.

2024 Campaign Analysis Series Predicts Long Nights Ahead to Determine Control in Washington

Unless the margins are larger than anticipated, we will not know the outcome of the presidential election or certainly the US House majority on election night.” — HBS CEO Andy Blunt

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With little more than two weeks left before Election Day Husch Blackwell Strategies CEO Andy Blunt invokes caution in the latest edition of his 2024 Election analysis series that estimates “unless the margins are larger than anticipated, we will not know the outcome of the presidential election or certainly the US House majority on election night.”In today’s snapshot report, Political Overtime , Andy notes seven swing states are the key to what happens and “the outcome of the presidential election could take a week to sort out and if only a few votes in competitive districts is separating the candidates, then it could be close to a month after Election Day until we determine control of the House.”Andy is a trusted national strategist with a lifelong immersion in politics and public policy and his 2024 Campaign Forecast Series kicked off earlier this summer, offering his experienced analysis on trends leading up to Election Day.# # #

