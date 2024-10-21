Attorney General Josh Stein Honors Triangle Area North Carolinians with Dogwood Awards

For Immediate Release:

Monday, October 21, 2024

Contact:

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today honored North Carolinians in the Triangle with the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award. These awards are distributed to recognize people who are working to improve the health, safety, and well-being of their fellow North Carolinians.

Recipients in central North Carolina are:

Sheriff Mike Roberson

“The people of Chatham County are better off because of Sheriff Roberson’s leadership,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “He has been a strong partner in several of my office’s initiatives to help make North Carolinians safer, including our work to attract and keep public-spirited law enforcement officers.”

“I am honored to receive the Dogwood Award and proud to stand alongside many dedicated North Carolinians who are working to make our communities safer and stronger,” said Sheriff Mike Roberson. “This recognition reflects the collective efforts of the men and women at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and our shared commitment to service.”

Sheriff Mike Roberson leads the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Clarence Birkhead

“I have known Sheriff Birkhead for years and have had a front-row view into how much he cares about protecting the people of Durham County,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I am grateful for his work to help strengthen the law enforcement profession and deliver justice to survivors of sexual assault.”

“As the sheriff of Durham County, I often say that everything we do is designed to save lives – whether inside the jail or across our communities,” said Sheriff Clarence Birkhead. “This is my life’s work. I am both humbled and honored to have those efforts recognized as a recipient of Attorney General Josh Stein’s Dogwood Award.”

Sheriff Clarence Birkhead leads the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Curtis Brame

“Sheriff Brame understands the need for recruiting and retaining public-spirited law enforcement officers in our state,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “He has stepped up to help the people of Vance County time after time, and I am grateful for his leadership.”

“I’m truly honored to be a recipient of such an award,” said Sheriff Curtis Brame. “I am a true believer – lead by example and they will follow you. That is the tone and type of leadership I share with my office.”

Sheriff Curtis Brame leads the Vance County Sheriff’s Office.

Susan Doyle

“As district attorney, Susan Doyle has been dedicated to keeping people safe and holding people accountable for committing crimes,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “She works each day to make the people of Johnston County safe.”

“It is a tremendous honor to receive the Dogwood Award from Attorney General Josh Stein,” said District Attorney Susan Doyle. “As District Attorney for Johnston County, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to my entire staff, who works tirelessly to ensure our community is a safe place to live and work. I am humbled to accept this honor on their behalf and to stand alongside my fellow recipients of this prestigious award.”

Susan Doyle is the district attorney for Johnston County.

SBI Agent Kevin Roughton

“Protecting our kids is job one for us all,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Agent Roughton is working to protect our kids against internet crimes, and North Carolina’s youth are safer because of him.”

“I am honored to receive this award from the Attorney General and for his support of new legislation to protect our children,” said Agent Kevin Roughton. “It is my privilege to work daily with the men and women of the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, who are dedicated to protecting the most vulnerable members of our society.”

Kevin Roughton is a Special Agent in Charge at the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. He heads the SBI’s computer crimes unit and the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Rep. David Price

“David Price has devoted decades of life his to public service for North Carolina,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “He fought for public education, better infrastructure, affordable housing, and protections for our most vulnerable people. His federal budget expertise made a huge impact on the people of North Carolina.”

David Price represented North Carolina’s fourth congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1987 to 1995 and 1997 until his retirement in 2023.

Ontario Joyner

“Ontario Joyner is helping people earn a second chance after leaving incarceration,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “As the Local Reentry Council Coordinator, he is on the front lines of assisting people to achieve their potential.”

“I am truly honored to receive the Dogwood Award,” said Ontario Joyner. “This recognition reflects not just my efforts, but the collective dedication of everyone in our community, especially Durham’s Local Reentry Council and the entire Justice Services Department. Together, we are making strides to uplift and support individuals seeking a fresh start, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to such important work.”

Ontario Joyner is the local reentry council coordinator for Durham County.

Lars Paul

“The opioid crisis has impacted every North Carolina community,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Captain Paul has been an important partner in my office’s fight against this crisis, and I am grateful for his hard work to save lives.”

“I’m extremely honored to have received this award,” said Lars Paul. “It has been and will continue to be a privilege for me to serve the people of North Carolina as we work together using new and innovative strategies to combat the ongoing opioid crisis that continues to plague our citizens.”

Lars Paul was formerly a captain in the Fayetteville Police Department and now serves as the law enforcement program manager for the North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition.

Amanda Wilkes

“Amanda helped process and clear out the Raleigh Police Department’s backlog of untested sexual assault kits over the past few years, which helped us end the state’s backlog of more than 16,000 kits this April,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Every kit tested is one step closer to getting justice for those victims and putting rapists behind bars.”

Amanda Wilkes is an evidence supervisor at the Raleigh Police Department.

Johnston County E-911 Communications

“After Hurricane Helene, Johnston County 911 Communications quickly stepped up to help the people in western North Carolina,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “When I was in Canton, I heard about how Johnston County 911 provided resources to get a local radio station get back on air to provide safety updates to people in Haywood County. They selflessly stepped up to get reliable information to a community in need all the way across the state, and I appreciate their hard work.”

“The privilege to serve in public safety is one of the highest honors that I feel anyone can possess,” said Brett Renfrow, Director of Johnston County 911 Communications. “The ability to serve others in their time of need is a true blessing from God and it is one of the most satisfying feelings to know that in some small way you made someone’s quality of life better.”

Johnston County E-911 provides 24/7 access to emergency services for residents and agencies within Johnston County.

Ethan Clark

“Ethan Clark is a young leader who found a way to use his talents to help others,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “His work running North Carolina’s Weather Authority gave lifesaving updates to people as Hurricane Helene hit. I was impressed by his dedication and look forward to seeing all that’s ahead for him.”

“I am honored to continue to provide critical weather forecasting and weather reports to help North Carolinians and potentially save lives across North Carolina,” said Ethan Clark. “It is my passion.”

Ethan Clark is a student at North Carolina State University and runs North Carolina’s Weather Authority.

Deona Washington

“When we send kids home from school, we can only hope they are being transported by people like Deona Washington,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “While driving her school bus one day, she saved all 28 students before the bus went up in flames.”

Deana Washington is a bus driver for Durham Public Schools.

###