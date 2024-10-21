Minnesota DNR urges safety around cold water (published October 21, 2024)

As the leaves fall and the nights grow cooler, the water temperature in lakes and rivers across the state has started dropping as well.

Whether they’re hunting, fishing, or paddling, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers this reminder to anyone still using the water: Your safety is your responsibility. Even for strong swimmers, unexpected falls into the cold water this time of year can turn tragic quickly. Considering there are fewer people on the water to help in the case of an emergency, it is vital people take steps to ensure their own safety.

“This time of year, the water is particularly unforgiving,” said Capt. Adam Block, DNR boating law administrator. “Unfortunately, in the past few weeks we have seen a number of people on the water either not wearing life jackets, or not even having them along. If there’s one thing you can do to ensure you make it home safely at the end of your trip, it’s wearing a life jacket.”

While more boating related accidents occur during the busy summer season, a higher percentage of cold water incidents are fatal. In addition to wearing a life jacket (foam is better than inflatable during the cold-water season), other steps people can take to stay safe include:

Distribute weight evenly across the watercraft.

Abide by manufacturer’s weight limits.

Tell someone on shore where they’re going and when they plan to return, and carry a communications device.

Keep an eye on the weather.

For more information, including how to survive a fall into cold water, visit the Minnesota DNR’s cold water safety webpage.