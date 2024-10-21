Notices of Adoption of Rules

Orders of adoption have been issued by the Supreme Court in the following matters:

20240181 - Amend. to N.D.R.Civ.P., Cr.P., Ev., App.P., Ct., Admin. R., Juv.P. 20240183 - Amend. to N.D. Sup. Ct. Admin. R. 36 20240253 - Amend. to Admission to Practice Rule 7 and ND.R. Continuing Legal Ed. 3

The notices are posted to the Supreme Court’s public portal publications. This notice is provided under N.D.R.Proc.R. § 7.