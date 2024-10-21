Inspiration and Momentum: Successful Launch of "Stand Up and Speak by Katja Porsch"

Bringing more than just life lessons to the stage: Cherno Jobatey, Annett Möller, Katja Porsch, Tanja Bülter, Ilka Peemöller, and Sören Bauer. (Photo by Franziska Krug/Katja Porsch via Getty Images) Danijela Ramcilovic (left), CEO of the event’s main sponsor, Meteor Bau on stage with Katja Porsch (Photo @DNA.Club) Jannis Raftopoulos (JRC Capital Management), Angela Braun ("Twin Up your Life"), Katja Porsch, Stephan Vöhringer (BioTuning) (Photo by Franziska Krug/Katja Porsch via Getty Images)

A night of inspiration and empowerment: Katja Porsch’s new series blends life lessons, networking, and charity to encourage personal growth.

With Stand Up and Speak, I want to inspire and empower people to take control of their destiny and keep pushing forward, no matter the obstacles.” — Katja Porsch

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The elegant Humboldt Carré in Berlin became the backdrop for a night filled with inspiring stories and powerful messages of success. The debut of the new edutainment series, ´Stand Up and Speak by Katja Porsch `, proved it was much more than just another event.Internationally acclaimed speaker Katja Porsch has created a unique format that combines learning with entertainment, red-carpet networking, and charity, aiming to bring essential life lessons to the stage. Her mission: to inspire more self-confidence and personal responsibility in the world.From the moment guests walked into the stylishly lit Humboldt Carré, the atmosphere was electric. Attendees strolled through the historic hallways, greeted with rosé champagne while mingling with old friends and new faces.Inside the historic cashier’s hall, the modern edutainment stage merged seamlessly with the elegance of the venue, creating an exclusive yet welcoming vibe. From the start, it was clear: this night was about more than speeches—it was about sharing authentic life stories that inspire people to tackle life’s challenges head-on.Katja Porsch, the visionary behind this innovative format, is passionate about helping others find their voice and step onto their own stage. She captured the essence of the evening: “The most valuable lessons are the ones life teaches us. Too often, we see someone else's success and ask, 'Why not me?' The truth is, the path to success is often hidden. With ´Stand Up and Speak´, I want to not only inspire but also empower people to take control of their destiny and keep pushing forward, no matter the obstacles.”Danijela Ramcilovic, CEO of the event’s main sponsor, Meteor Bau , spoke to the importance of initiatives like this: “It’s truly inspiring to see how this event motivates people to chase their dreams. Taking responsibility isn’t just essential in business—it’s a vital part of building a better society.”Throughout the evening, powerful speakers took the stage and moved the audience with their personal stories:- Tanja Bülter, TV presenter and coach: “It’s amazing how many guests came up to me afterward and said my story really resonated with them. That’s what it’s all about.”- Ilka Peemöller, star journalist and author: “Taking risks always pays off. When you push through your fears, new opportunities arise. Tonight, we all took a chance and stepped out of our comfort zones, and this incredible event was born.”- Sören Bauer, media manager and entrepreneur: “Success is about coming together, exchanging ideas, and working toward a common goal. Tonight, we witnessed firsthand how a strong network can inspire growth.”- Annett Möller, TV presenter and coach: “I had a blast. Honestly, I could have kept talking all night.”- Cherno Jobatey, journalist and surprise guest of the evening, wrapped up with a powerful message: “You have to embrace the good things in life. So many amazing opportunities are out there, but you need to recognize them—and seize them with both hands.”During the event, guests also experienced the world premiere of Stephan Vöhringer’s cutting-edge BioTuning method, a self-optimization technique aimed at helping people achieve mental and physical balance quickly and effectively. In a dedicated space, participants tried out this innovative method for themselves. Vöhringer explained: “BioTuning helps people realign their inner balance and reach their goals faster and more efficiently.”The night wasn’t just about inspiration and learning—it also had a charitable focus. Josina Moll, from the Berlin-based charity Straßenkinder e.V., received 10 Sheltersuits donated by Jannis Raftopoulos, owner of JRC Capital Management. In addition, thanks to generous contributions from Meteor Bau and donations from the guests, a check for over €4,000 was presented. Bas Timmer, the Dutch inventor of the Sheltersuits, expressed his gratitude: “Our multifunctional jacket-sleeping bags give the homeless warmth and protection. I’m so grateful we could come together to support this cause.”The evening’s soundtrack was provided by DNA.Club, a young Berlin-based artist collective. Daniela Dair, Sky Ruben, and Gio Green created an unforgettable musical backdrop, adding an emotional and inspirational layer to the event.As the evening came to a close, around 150 guests, including familiar faces like actresses Rebecca Kunikowski, Sarah Alles, Tina Ruland (“What a fantastic evening—I really enjoyed it”), Katrin Lux, and Anne Marie Waldeck (“It was incredible!”), Balve Optimum director Rosalie von Landsberg-Velen (“An inspiring event with wonderful speakers in an extraordinary venue”), Spreeradio presenter Claudia Campus, and volleyball national player Linus Weber (“Amazing event. I learned so much”) continued networking, making valuable connections.The next Stand Up and Speak event is already in the works and promises to be another night of inspiration and empowerment.For more information, visit: www.katja-porsch.com Special Thanks to:Technology partner KUCHEM.COM, SaaS provider Funnel Tunnel, and Capital Baustoffe for their generous support.About Katja PorschKnown as the "Do-Queen" in the U.S., Katja Porsch is an internationally acclaimed entrepreneur, speaker, and author. With her dynamic presentations and insightful books, she aims to help others harness the power of real-world wisdom.About Meteor Bau GmbHMeteor Bau GmbH is a leading company in construction and real estate development, recognized for its passion and dedication to the industry. Meteor Bau actively supports the education of young talent, and by sponsoring Stand Up and Speak, the company underscores its commitment to social responsibility and the importance of craftsmanship.About BioTuningLed by Stephan Vöhringer, BioTuning focuses on bringing people into balance, both mentally and physically, through innovative techniques and coaching. The goal is to unlock human potential across all areas of life.About Straßenkinder e.V.The Berlin-based charity Straßenkinder e.V. supports homeless and at-risk youth, providing shelters, meals, education, and guidance to help them find a brighter future.About SheltersuitsSheltersuits is a Dutch nonprofit that creates weatherproof jackets that double as sleeping bags for the homeless. Founded by Bas Timmer, Sheltersuits focuses on helping the homeless, social production, and sustainability.

