The RCP has responded to launch of the DHSC and NHSE consultation process to inform the NHS 10-year plan.

The Royal College of Physicians has responded to the launch of the DHSC and NHSE consultation process to inform the NHS 10-year plan.

Commenting on the consultation launch, Dr Mumtaz Patel said: 'The findings of Lord Darzi’s review revealed the true extent of an NHS in crisis. For patients and the medical workforce its stark findings will came as no surprise.

'I welcome the consultation process that has been launched today. Giving a voice to a wide range of stakeholders including the public, patients, and clinicians will allow DHSC and NHSE to better understand the issues being faced on the frontline as well as potential solutions identified by those with daily experience. The expertise of doctors, other healthcare staff and patients will be critical to designing and implementing successful solutions.

'Lord Darzi’s report highlighted many problems we have raised for a number of years, from a demoralised and understaffed workforce to the importance of prevention and the impact of worsening social determinants of health contributing to avoidable pressure on the NHS.

'The RCP will respond to the consultation to ensure the voice of physicians is heard as government works up plans to deliver its three proposed shifts: analogue to digital, hospital to community, and treatment to prevention. This is a vital opportunity for government to deliver a plan that focuses on how to retain our workforce while growing the number of doctors, investing in modern buildings and equipment and the transformation we need to see to deliver holistic services that work for patients. It must also cover how to encourage and increase research and innovation within the health system, commit to reducing health inequalities and avoidable ill health with a coordinated cross-government strategy and relentless focus on prevention and ensure the NHS can deliver on its net zero ambitions.

'This initial phase will be crucial in setting the scene for the government’s planned iterative consultation process and we will work closely with the to feed in the RCP’s view at each stage and hope to shape the final iteration in the interests of patients and clinicians.'