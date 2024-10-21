Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,250 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,726 in the last 365 days.

The RCP has responded to launch of the DHSC and NHSE consultation process to inform the NHS 10-year plan.

The Royal College of Physicians has responded to the launch of the DHSC and NHSE consultation process to inform the NHS 10-year plan.

Commenting on the consultation launch, Dr Mumtaz Patel said: 'The findings of Lord Darzi’s review revealed the true extent of an NHS in crisis. For patients and the medical workforce its stark findings will came as no surprise. 

'I welcome the consultation process that has been launched today. Giving a voice to a wide range of stakeholders including the public, patients, and clinicians will allow DHSC and NHSE to better understand the issues being faced on the frontline as well as potential solutions identified by those with daily experience. The expertise of doctors, other healthcare staff and patients will be critical to designing and implementing successful solutions.

'Lord Darzi’s report highlighted many problems we have raised for a number of years, from a demoralised and understaffed workforce to the importance of prevention and the impact of worsening social determinants of health contributing to avoidable pressure on the NHS. 

'The RCP will respond to the consultation to ensure the voice of physicians is heard as government works up plans to deliver its three proposed shifts: analogue to digital, hospital to community, and treatment to prevention. This is a vital opportunity for government to deliver a plan that focuses on how to retain our workforce while growing the number of doctors, investing in modern buildings and equipment and the transformation we need to see to deliver holistic services that work for patients. It must also cover how to encourage and increase research and innovation within the health system, commit to reducing health inequalities and avoidable ill health with a coordinated cross-government strategy and relentless focus on prevention and ensure the NHS can deliver on its net zero ambitions. 

'This initial phase will be crucial in setting the scene for the government’s planned iterative consultation process and we will work closely with the to feed in the RCP’s view at each stage and hope to shape the final iteration in the interests of patients and clinicians.'

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The RCP has responded to launch of the DHSC and NHSE consultation process to inform the NHS 10-year plan.

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more