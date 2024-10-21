Microwave Power Transmission Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 939.5 million by 2031 | Analysis by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Increasing research activities and a focus on efficiency will likely lead to microwave power transmission demand.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. -, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The microwave power transmission industry (마이크로파 전력 전송 산업) was worth US$ 167.0 million in 2022. The market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 24.1% from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 939.5 million by 2031. The increasing interest in space-based solar power generation, which involves capturing solar energy in space and transmitting it to Earth via microwave beams, has driven the development of microwave power transmission systems that can effectively beam energy from space-based solar arrays to ground-based receivers.

Unlike traditional grid-based electricity supply, microwave transmission systems provide a reliable alternative that makes it possible to access power in remote areas. Remote, rural, military, and emergency response applications drive this demand for off-grid power solutions. The need for dependable and effective microwave power transmission solutions to power satellite ground stations and remote communication facilities is driven by the growth of the telecommunications infrastructure, including the rollout of 5G networks and the rising demand for satellite communication systems.

Technology in microwave power transmission continues to advance continuously, and cost-cutting initiatives continue to be taken in the field, such as developing lightweight, affordable rectenna arrays and solid-state microwave amplifiers. The market can expand by reducing installation and operating costs, enhancing system performance, and providing new applications and industry opportunities.

Download sample PDF copy of report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85410





Key Findings of the Market Report

Based on technology, a near-field segment is likely to increase demand for microwave power transmission in the market.

The space solar power station segment was the largest application segment in 2022.

A signal generator is expected to drive market demand for microwave power transmission.

From 2023 to 2031, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share.

North America held a share of 23.0% in 2022.

Global Microwave Power Transmission Market: Competitive Landscape

Researchers and developers in the industry are heavily investing in innovation and new technologies to boost efficiency, extend transmission distances, and enhance reliability. The company is also investing in marketing and brand-building activities to expand its microwave power transmission market share.

Key Players Profiled

Infineon Technologies

WiTricity

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

ALE International

NEC Corporation

Aviat Networks, Inc.

Intracom Telecom

Ceragon

DragonWave-X

Anritsu

Energous Corporation

Powercast Corporation

TDK Corporation

Ossia Inc.

Others

Key Developments

In August 2023, Aviat Networks, Inc ., an innovative wireless transport and access company, selected Aviat to upgrade and modernize Hoosier Energy's existing microwave transmission network, an Indiana-based transmission and generation cooperative.

., an innovative wireless transport and access company, selected Aviat to upgrade and modernize Hoosier Energy's existing microwave transmission network, an Indiana-based transmission and generation cooperative. In March 2024, Huawei's SuperHub solution was awarded the GSMA GLOMO "Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets" award in recognition of its ability to improve microwave spectrum efficiency. In SuperHub, microwave spectrum can be reused across several links and separated by as little as 15 degrees, resulting in better spectrum utilization and higher link speeds.

Global Microwave Power Transmission Market: Growth Drivers

A number of technological developments have led to an increase in the efficiency, range, and reliability of microwave power transmission technology, which has led to the growth of this market. Long-distance power transmission can now be achieved using microwave-based systems thanks to these advances.

Renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, are becoming increasingly popular to efficiently transport energy from remote or offshore regions to metropolitan centers. As a result, microwave power transmission has become a necessity.

Microwave power transmission technologies have become a promising source of effective and high-power wireless charging solutions due to their widespread applications in consumer electronics, electric cars, and medical devices. This will boost market growth across several industries.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85410

Global Microwave Power Transmission Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is expected to drive demand for the microwave power transmission market. China and India are experiencing rapid industrialization and urbanization, making efficient energy transmission systems essential. As part of government initiatives in South Korea and Japan, renewable energy is being encouraged to increase market potential.

is expected to drive demand for the microwave power transmission market. China and India are experiencing rapid industrialization and urbanization, making efficient energy transmission systems essential. As part of government initiatives in South Korea and Japan, renewable energy is being encouraged to increase market potential. As telecommunications infrastructure in Southeast Asian countries expands, microwave power transmission systems will become more prevalent. A rising level of funding for solar power projects in China is helping to expand the market.

A growing demand for off-grid power options in rural and isolated areas has led to the development of microwave power transmission technology in the Asia Pacific region. Technological innovations and cost-reduction initiatives in countries such as South Korea and Japan are driving the growth and adoption of the market.

The use of microwave power transmission for reliable energy distribution has become increasingly popular because of increased concerns about energy security and resilience in natural disaster-prone countries like Japan.

The governments of countries such as India subsidize and encourage clean energy technology to create an adequate market environment for microwave power transmission solutions.

Global Microwave Power Transmission Market: Segmentation

By Technology

Near-field

Far-field

By Component

Signal Generator

Power Amplifier

Transceiver Antenna

Rectifier Circuit

Others

By Application

Space Solar Power Station

Payload Spacecraft Module

High Power Weapon

EV Battery

Medical Device

Others

By End User

Aerospace

Automotive

Defense

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85410<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Biomass Boiler Market (バイオマスボイラー市場) - The market was valued at US$ 4.7 Bn in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.1 % from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 24.9 Bn by the end of 2031

Microturbines Market (سوق التوربينات الدقيقة) - The industry was valued at US$ 91.8 Mn in 2021 and it is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 8.6 % from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 209.6 Mn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.