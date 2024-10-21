Diamond Equity Research Initiates Coverage on Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ:SWIN)

New York, New York, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Diamond Equity Research, a leading equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has initiated coverage of Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN). The in-depth 39-page initiation report includes detailed information on the Solowin’s business model, services, industry overview, valuation, management profile, and risks.

The full research report is available below.

Solowin Holdings Initiation of Coverage



Highlights from the report include:

Distinct Competitive Advantage by Combining both Virtual Asset Trading and Traditional Financing: Solowin stands out as one of the few firms authorized to trade both virtual and traditional assets in Hong Kong, a highly regulated market with significant barriers to entry. This exclusive regulatory approval provides Solowin with a critical first-mover advantage, enabling it to integrate both traditional and digital asset offerings within its service portfolio. The firm's unique ability to bridge conventional wealth management through Solomon Wealth with cutting-edge digital asset solutions via Solomon JFZ offers investors a diversified and comprehensive platform to manage various asset classes, appealing particularly to high-net-worth individuals and family offices. Solowin has already secured a dominant market position as the largest holder of customer assets in key ETFs such as the ChinaAMC Bitcoin ETF and the Harvest Bitcoin Spot ETF. This substantial market share in the rapidly expanding digital asset sector emphasize Solowin’s execution in capturing growth from emerging investment trends.





Robust Strategic Partnerships with Key Industry Players: The strategic collaborations with key financial entities like OSL, MaiCapital, ChinaAMC, and Harvest Global have bolstered Solowin’s capabilities in providing regulated, high-quality financial products. These partnerships not only extend its market reach but also enhance brand credibility and customer trust, which are crucial for sustaining growth and expanding its client base in both traditional and virtual asset markets.







Leveraging Hong Kong’s Vast Market Potential: Hong Kong, a premier global financial hub, presents substantial opportunities for Solowin, as evidenced by the city’s impressive HK$25.5 trillion securities market turnover in 2023, despite global economic fluctuations. This dynamic market, supported by a wealth of high-net-worth individuals and advanced financial infrastructure, provides an ideal setting for Solowin's diverse financial services. Its strategic location not only offers unrivaled access to Asian markets but also serves as a major conduit for capital flows into and out of China, boosting its attractiveness to international investors. Hong Kong serves as an optimal platform for expanding Solowin’s digital asset and private wealth management services. These sectors are key to Solowin’s strategic diversification and are poised for rapid growth, fueled by increasing investor interest in innovative and alternative financial products. The city’s advanced regulatory and technological frameworks support these services, offering potential for significant market penetration and scalability.





Valuation – Solowin Holdings presents a unique investment opportunity, driven by its strategic diversification into Private Wealth and Virtual Assets alongside traditional financial services. Leveraging its established user base, Solowin has significantly enhanced customer value and expanded its market presence. Our valuation analysis, using a Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) approach with a discount rate of 12.10%—which reflects the company’s growth potential balanced against market risks, competitive landscape, and regulatory uncertainties—and a terminal growth rate of 1.5%, along with Comparable Company Analysis (EV/Revenue multiple), estimates Solowin's per share value at $4.74, contingent on successful execution by company.





About Solowin Holdings

Solowin Holdings, an investment holding company, provides Investment banking services, wealth management services, asset management services, and virtual assets services to customers. Solowin Holdings was incorporated in 2021 and is based out of Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is a leading equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms.

For more information, visit https://www.diamondequityresearch.com .

Disclosures:

Diamond Equity Research LLC is being compensated by Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) for producing research materials regarding Solowin Holdings and its securities, which is meant to subsidize the high cost of creating the report and monitoring the security, however, the views in the report reflect that of Diamond Equity Research. All payments are received upfront and are billed for research engagement. As of 10/21/24 the issuer paid us $50,000 for our company sponsored research services, which commenced 05/15/24 and is billed annually. Diamond Equity Research LLC may be compensated for non-research related services, including presenting at Diamond Equity Research investment conferences, press releases and other additional services. The non-research related service cost is dependent on the company, but usually do not exceed $5,000. The issuer has not paid us for non-research related services as of 10/21/24. Issuers are not required to engage us for these additional services. Additional fees may have accrued since then. Although Diamond Equity Research company sponsored reports are based on publicly available information and although no investment recommendations are made within our company sponsored research reports, given the small capitalization nature of the companies we cover we have adopted an internal trading procedure around the public companies by whom we are engaged, with investors able to find such policy on our website public disclosures page. This report and press release do not consider individual circumstances and does not take into consideration individual investor preferences. Statements within this report may constitute forward-looking statements, these statements involve many risk factors and general uncertainties around the business, industry, and macroeconomic environment. Investors need to be aware of the high degree of risk in small capitalization equities, including the complete loss of their investment. Investors can find various risk factors in the initiation report and in the respective financial filings for Solowin Holdings. Please review disclosure page in attached initiation report for full disclosures.

