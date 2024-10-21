KrakowDirect – Krakow Tours & Auschwitz tour Announce Launch of Unforgettable Tours and Premier Services

Krakow, Poland, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KrakowDirect – Krakow Tours & Auschwitz tour, a specialist company committed to making tours into memorable experiences, is excited to announce the launch of its unforgettable tours and premier airport transfer services in Krakow.

From Krakow tours, day trips and personalised airport transfers, such as shared tours to Auschwitz-Birkenau and Wieliczka Salt Mine KrakowDirect – Krakow Tours & Auschwitz tour leverages its expert team’s 15 years of experience and extensive knowledge of Krakow to deliver extraordinary trips that exceed client expectations.

“All of our services include door-to-door pick up and drop off, private and comfortable Mercedes Benz vehicle, as well as friendly, English-speaking driver at your disposal throughout the day,” said a spokesperson for KrakowDirect – Krakow Tours & Auschwitz tour. “Our most popular day tours are available in group and private options. KrakowDirect tours are operated by our experienced drivers as well as by a professional help desk. We cooperate with the most dedicated licensed guides. We make every effort in order to make your stay in Krakow an unforgettable experience.”

As part of the JTP Group, KrakowDirect – Krakow Tours & Auschwitz tour’s offer full assistance throughout every trip and transfer, as well as transparent costs and a free cancellation policy to ensure peace of mind and the most seamless booking experience.

Some of KrakowDirect – Krakow Tours & Auschwitz tour’s services and tours include:

Shared tours to Auschwitz: The shared tours to Auschwitz-Birkenau by the highly rated company offers individuals the opportunity to visit the largest concentration camp of the Nazis from World War II. Taking approximately 7 hours and with door-to-door pickup available from central accommodations, KrakowDirect – Krakow Tours & Auschwitz tour provides a thought-provoking guided tour with a professional English-speaking guide or other language of choice and takes about 3.5 hours—approximately 2 hours in Auschwitz I and 1,5 hours in Auschwitz II Birkenau.

Krakow Salt Mine Tour: Established in the 13th century, the Wieliczka Salt Mine is one of the oldest in the world and is renowned for its underground chambers carved entirely in salt. KrakowDirect – Krakow Tours & Auschwitz tour provides a modern, comfortable Mercedes Benz vehicle and a friendly English-speaking tour leader to guide individuals through the breathtaking underground complex for over 2.5 hours.

Krakow Airport Transfer: Recognised as the number one transfer company in Krakow, KrakowDirect – Krakow Tours & Auschwitz tour offers quick, convenient, and affordable airport transfers from Krakow. The transfers include a modern, comfortable, air-conditioned vehicle and a friendly English-speaking driver.

With a dedication to prioritising 24/7 personalised service and offering the highest quality tours at the most competitive prices, KrakowDirect – Krakow Tours & Auschwitz tour is devoted to ensuring every visit to Krakow is an unforgettable experience.

KrakowDirect – Krakow Tours & Auschwitz tour encourages individuals to browse its selection of tours and services via its website today where they can also get in touch by submitting any questions in the contact form provided online.

About KrakowDirect – Krakow Tours & Auschwitz tour

KrakowDirect – Krakow Tours & Auschwitz tour is a professional company that specialises in airport transfers and tours from Krakow. With a team of licensed tour guides and professional drivers with extensive experience, KrakowDirect – Krakow Tours & Auschwitz tour is committed to placing a client’s satisfaction above all else and guaranteeing a trip full of comfort, adventure, and expertise.

More Information

To learn more about KrakowDirect – Krakow Tours & Auschwitz tour and the launch of its unforgettable tours and premier airport transfer services in Krakow, please visit the website at https://krakowdirect.com/.

KrakowDirect – Krakow Tours & Auschwitz tour Tatarska 9 Krakow 30-103 Poland +48570599599 https://krakowdirect.com/

