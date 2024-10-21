Bombardier’s Global 8000, the World’s Fastest Business Jet, Speeds Forward as Manufacturing Begins

Bombardier manufacturing sites in Saint-Laurent (Québec), Red Oak (Texas) and Querétaro (Mexico) have begun to manufacture key components for the 1 st Global 8000 production aircraft*

Global 8000 production aircraft* The Global 8000 will be the fastest civil aircraft since the Concorde, with an industry-leading top speed of Mach 0.94 and an impressive range of 8,000 nautical miles, making it the ultimate business aircraft

Bombardier’s new ultra-long range business jet continues to excel with flight testing fully on track and initial certification agency flight tests conducted





MONTRÉAL, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced that manufacturing of major structural components for the 1st Global 8000 production jet is underway across Bombardier facilities in Saint-Laurent (Québec), Red Oak (Texas) and Querétaro (Mexico). Set to enter into service in the second half of 2025, the Global 8000 private jet will stand alone as the world’s fastest and longest-range purpose-built business jet, innovatively crafted with the smoothest ride and the industry’s healthiest cabin. The aircraft also continues to impress in flight testing, achieving positive results throughout its campaign.

“The manufacturing process for what will be the industry’s fastest business jet, the impressive ultra-long-range Global 8000, has begun,” said David Murray, Executive Vice President, Manufacturing, IT and Bombardier Operational Executive System. “Our engineering and production teams continue to demonstrate unmatched levels of expertise, pride and innovation, qualities that are an intrinsic part of Bombardier’s DNA. Our people’s mastery is behind the progress we are making at our production sites and underscores Bombardier’s culture of excellence, as well as our commitment to elevating the world of aviation.”

“Our customers will soon be able to step aboard an aircraft that sets the standard as the fastest and longest-range purpose-built business aircraft in history, allowing them to reach destinations farther and faster than ever before,” added Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Defense. “Connectivity, comfort and arriving refreshed are just as important today than speed and range, which is why we are proud that the Global 8000 will boast the best-in-class cabin altitude and offer Bombardier’s signature smooth ride.”

The aircraft will feature an industry-leading range of 8,000 nautical miles and an unequaled top speed of Mach 0.94, unlocking more city pairs than ever before including Dubai-Houston, Singapore-Los Angeles, London-Perth and many others. With four true living spaces and a separate crew rest area, the Global 8000 aircraft will be capable of flying up to 8,000 nautical miles non-stop. The discerning business jet will also feature the most generous cabin size in its class along with the industry’s heathiest cabins.

This incredible business aircraft will also deliver in terms of its in-flight experience. The luxurious cabin will incorporate revolutionary features introduced on the Global 7500 aircraft that dramatically improve passenger comfort including an available Principal Suite with a full-size bed and a stand-up shower in the En-suite. Revolutionary cabin advancements will also include entertainment control and connectivity, the intuitive nice Touch CMS and OLED touch dial and Bombardier’s l’Opéra directional audio sound system to ensure passengers receive an unrivalled cabin experience.

In anticipation of the planned entry-into-service of the Global 8000 business jet, an upgrade is currently available for purchase by existing Global 7500 aircraft clients through one of Bombardier’s aircraft service centres. Benefits of the upgrade will include improving the aircraft’s top speed, increasing its range and providing passengers with exceptionally low cabin altitudes.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company's plans to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com.

Matthew Nicholls

+1-514-243-8214

Matthew.Nicholls@aero.bombardier.com

*The Global 8000 aircraft is currently under development and remains to be finalized and certified. All specifications and data are approximate, may change without notice and are subject to certain operating rules, assumptions and other conditions. It is expected to enter service in 2025. Please also see the forward-looking statements disclaimer at the end of this press release.

Bombardier, Global, Global 7500, Global 8000 and Bombardier’s l’Opéra are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Corporation to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” disclaimer contained in Bombardier Inc.’s most recently published financial report for additional details.

